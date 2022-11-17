Costa Concordia: A Timeline of Events

It's been nearly one year since Costa Concordia struck a rock off the Italian island of Giglio and capsized, killing 32 people and prompting a slew of questions about cruise industry safety and who, exactly, is responsible.

Between house arrests, black box recordings and new maritime regulations, it's easy to lose track of what happened and when. Below, we sum up the most major events of the tragedy. (Note: For a more in-depth look at each item on the timeline, click its corresponding photo.)