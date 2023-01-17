10 Etiquette Tips for Sharing a Cruise Ship Cabin

Having discussed cabin-sharing manners with quite a few cruisers, we've found the consensus is that it's always best to talk about potential pitfalls before you even book the cruise. If you're not sure what to bring up -- because, after all, you are perfect -- here are a few cruise ship etiquette tips to employ when you're sharing a cruise cabin with someone for the first time.

For example, you may think nothing of bouncing out of bed bright and early in the morning, but your cruise companion might appreciate a quiet lie-in and cringe at your pre-coffee enthusiasm. Similarly, while your long-term partner finds the sight of your undies hanging up to dry in the shower quite endearing, not everyone else will.

Not everyone shares a cruise cabin with a husband/wife/long-term partner, whose habits and foibles are so familiar we take them for granted. If you cruise regularly with friends or family members you don't live with at home, it's important to develop some sensitivity and develop a sense of cruise ship etiquette so you can successfully bunk together.

1 . Keep the Cabin Tidy

Space is necessarily limited in the majority of cabins, but even if you have the biggest suite on the ship, you still have to divvy up the storage space. No hanger-hogging allowed! If you need more hangers, just ask your room steward, and he or she will happily oblige with some spares.

Check with your cruise companion about who will have which drawers and shelves (not everyone likes the lowest ones) and while you might drape your just-worn clothes on a bedroom chair at home, it will be much appreciated if you keep everything shipshape and stowed away in your cabin. The same goes for shoes: when you slip them off, put them away.

2 . Take Turns Recharging

There never seem to be enough electric sockets for recharging all the camera equipment, smart phones, tablets and laptops we travel with, let alone enough desk or dressing-table space for the stuff two people take along. What to do? Related: 9 Signs You Didn't Pack Enough for Your Cruise

The easiest thing is to take it in turns and stash the equipment in a drawer when it's not in use. It's amazing how much you can hide away in the oft-overlooked bedside cupboards. If you are especially laden with electronic devices, consider bringing your own power strip onboard so multiple items can charge at once.

3 . Employ Good Bathroom Behavior

When you're unpacking your cosmetics and toiletries in the bathroom, try to curb the urge to spread all your own stuff on the most accessible shelves. Worried about space? Bring an over-the-door shoe bag to stow small items. Related: Top Cruising Tips from Cruise Critic's Editors

If you like to wash your undies and hang them up to dry in the shower, check with your cruise companion first. She might not enjoy the sight of dripping bras, panties or boxers in your pristine bathroom. You might also want to have a conversation on day one about shower time preferences so you don't find yourselves fighting over the bathroom 20 minutes before your shore tour leaves or dinner is scheduled to begin.

4 . Keep It Fresh

Speaking of bathroom etiquette, be mindful of the various smells that can be generated in that small space. Some cruise companions agree to use a public bathroom for the "poo loo" to avoid creating noxious fumes in the cabin. Some people bring a mini canister of air freshener, but if one of you is sensitive to fragrances, this can be just as irritating as more natural smells. Related: 7 Bathroom Hacks to Make Your Cruise Ship Cabin More Livable

On that note, many people can't tolerate perfumes, so check if this is the case before you spray yourself liberally with deodorant or your favorite scent or aftershave.

5 . Admit to Snoring in Advance

While many spouses have learned to live with the other's snoring and are happy to give the snorer a hefty shove in the middle of the night, nudging or yelling at a friend can lead to trouble. If you're a loud sleeper, own up prior to your cruise and warn your companion that snoring is a distinct possibility. You could also take a pack of nasal strips and earplugs (for the victim) to be extra considerate.

6 . Turn Out the Lights

Many people have the habit of reading and then falling asleep with the light on, which can be extremely annoying for their cruise companions. Your life partner might not mind leaning over and turning the light off, but a friend might feel awkward looming over you in the middle of the night. Related: 6 People You Should Think Twice About Inviting on a Cruise

Some cabins have small individual bedside reading lights, so it's not such a problem; otherwise, sleeping masks could be a solution if the reader really can't kick the habit for the duration of the cruise. When you're sharing a cruise cabin, do try your best to be courteous, and turn the lights out if you're the last to bed.

7 . Night Owls and Early Birds -- Mind the Noise

If one of you likes to party late into the night and the other doesn't, you'll need to come to an arrangement about coming in to your cabin quietly. There's nothing worse than being woken up by a tipsy friend who crashes around the cabin in the dark, so leave one light on when you turn in. If you're one of those who can't sleep with a light on, resort to the sleeping mask and earplugs again. Related: 15 Things That Drive You Nuts on a Cruise and How to Be Zen About Them

Same goes for early risers -- keep the noise to a minimum, and turn on lights judiciously when you're getting ready at 6 a.m. This could be a great time to slip out to the balcony so as not to disturb a travelmate who's still in dreamland.

8 . Set Rules for Romance

What do you do if your single cruisemate meets someone gorgeous on your trip and wants to spend some time with him or her? You don't want to cramp their style, but neither do you want to be left to your own devices the whole time (or, worse, locked out of your cabin for hours on end). Related: 6 People You Should Think Twice About Inviting on a Cruise

If your companion is on the lookout for romance, it's definitely good cruise etiquette to talk this through before you embark, and set a few mutually acceptable rules. For example, you might want to establish times when the lovebirds can have some privacy in your cabin without leaving you homeless for too long.

9 . Discuss the Naked Truth

Some people think nothing of sleeping naked or strolling around the cabin sans clothing, while others tend to be more self-conscious about stripping down in front of friends. Some cruisers might bury their heads in a book when a cruise companion is changing in the cabin; others might retreat to the bathroom to dress. Especially if you fall on the extreme end of the modest/uninhibited spectrum, you might want to discuss dressing arrangements in advance.

10 . Stop Talking! Related: Strictly Come Dancing Cruises

Some folks wake up chatty, while others can't bear to converse until they've downed several cups of tea or coffee. Definitely alert a new travel companion to your talking taboos in advance, lest they think you're giving them the cold shoulder or chatter cheerily at you while you're still clearing the fuzz from your head. It's also perfectly acceptable to seek out alone time now and then on the trip. Just tell your buddy that you need to indulge in some "me time," rather than disappearing unexpectedly.