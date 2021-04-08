A Guide to Cruise Line Drink Packages

See below for a line-by-line guide to available drink packages, followed by some Cruise Critic reader reactions to the programs.

Found somewhere between the ubiquitous soda packages and the included-in-your-fare booze of most luxury lines, these programs let cruisers pay one base price that covers most -- if not all -- of their nonalcoholic and alcoholic drinks onboard. Of course, while high prices and annoying fine print may persuade some travelers to go it a la carte, for others, the freedom to sample brightly colored cocktails and wines of unknown provenance can be too appealing to ignore.

Hate paying individually for drinks on a mainstream cruise ship -- or perhaps you've been known to run up a huge bar tab onboard? You might be the ideal candidate for an alcohol-inclusive drinks package, offered by the majority of mainstream cruise lines.

Azamara

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: Although Azamara includes most nonalcoholic beverages along with select standard spirits, beers and a changing daily selection of red and white wines by the glass in its cruise fares, the line also has four for-fee beverage and wine packages.

Options include the Premium Package (featuring 22 types of beer and dozens of liquors and liqueurs; $15.95 per person, per day), and the Ultimate Liquor Package, which builds upon the Premium Package with more offerings for liquors and liqueurs, along with select wines by the glass, Nespresso coffees and premium waters ($21.95 per person, per day). Related: 17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare

There are also two wine packages: the Wine Lover Package (choose from more than 80 bottles of wine valued at $50 or less; $180 to $350 for five-, seven-, 10- and 12-bottle packages) and the Wine Connoisseur Package (more than 50 bottles of wine valued at $51 to $75; $315 to $630 for five-, seven-, 10- and 12-bottle packages). All packages feature more choices and more premium brands than the complimentary offerings.

Fine Print: Packages can be pre-purchased (through Azamara or your travel agent) or bought onboard throughout the length of your cruise. Charges begin on day one or the day you purchase the package. Packages are not refundable once purchased and cannot be downgraded to a lower-tier package. You can only order one drink at a time. Drinks through room service are also permitted, during hours in which shipboard bars are open.

Carnival Cruise Line

Ships: The Cheers! beverage program is available on all ships in the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, with the exception of any ships sailing European itineraries or from Australia (Carnival Spirit and Carnival Splendor)

Package Details: On cruises of three or four days, the cost for the Cheers package is $54.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity) if purchased pre-cruise and $59.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity) if purchased onboard your cruise ship. On sailings of five days or longer, the price is $51.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity), when purchased in advance and $56.95 per person, per day (plus gratuity of 18 percent), if purchased onboard your cruise ship. The package allows cruisers to select from mixed drinks, beer (including Carnival's own line of specialty craft beer), wine and spirits valued at $20 or less each, up to a 15-drink maximum per day.

Additionally, the package includes soda, juices, nonalcoholic cocktails, energy drinks, specialty coffees and teas, most bottled water, milkshakes (where available), Powerade, Rockstar energy drinks, Vitaminwater, coconut water and Honest Tea. The program also includes a 25 percent discount on bottles of wine and Champagne, select water bottles, beverage classes and seminars, and cocktails, spirits or wines by the glass that cost more than $20.

Fine Print: Packages can be purchased in advance online or by phone, until the evening prior to the cruise departure, or at bars once onboard. If one adult in a cabin purchases the Cheers! package, all adults over 21 years old in that cabin must also purchase it. Participants can order only one drink at a time, there is a five-minute wait time required between drink purchases, and all bottles and cans are served opened; there is a limit of 15 alcoholic drinks per person within any 24-hour period. The package does not apply to drinks in souvenir glasses or via room service.

Due to state laws, the Cheers! package is not available until the second day of all sailings leaving from ports in New York and Texas. Cheers! applies to onboard beverages only; it cannot be used at Princess Cays. The package must be booked for the entire duration of the voyage.

Celebrity

Ships: All ships except for Celebrity Xpedition, Celebrity Flora

Package Details: Celebrity Cruises moved to an all-inclusive offering in 2020, with its "Always Included" promise which includes classic cocktails, wines by the glass, beer, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, juices and bottled water, as well as Wi-Fi and gratuities). There is also an option to upgrade to "Elevate" which includes premium drinks. Related: What's Included in My River Cruise Fare?

Costa Cruises

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: With its standard cruise fares, Costa Cruises offers a variety of supplementary beverage packages. The Pranzo & Cena package ($25 per person, per day) includes a selection of unlimited wines, beers and soft drinks by the glass when served with lunch and dinner. Two kids-geared variations of this package are available: Pranzo & Cena Giovani ($9 per child, per day), which offers soft drinks and mineral water during meals, and Giovani ($25 per child, per day), which covers soft drinks, smoothies and hot chocolate throughout the day.

Other adult-oriented drinks packages include the Brindiamo ($41 per person, per day), with a selection of wine, beer, spirits, soft drinks and specialty coffees available throughout the day; Piu Gusto ($45 per person, per day), which offers the same as Brindiamo, along with an expanded selection of cocktails and frozen drinks; and Intenditore ($59 per person, per day), which features unlimited drinks by the glass priced up to 9 euros, as well as drinks via room service and from the mini-bar.

Costa also offers the option to book more premium, inclusive cruise packages, including the Total Comfort and Deluxe options, which bundle beverage packages into the fare. Note, however, that upgrades on beverage packages are not allowed for the drinks-inclusive fare levels; if you want a more inclusive package, you'll need to book the corresponding cruise fare.

Fine Print: Package prices are inclusive of a 15 percent service charge. Mini-bar products and premium brands are excluded from packages apart from Intenditore. Adults' packages are for passengers ages 21 and older for U.S. ports and 18 and older for all other ports, while kids' packages are for children ages 4 to 17 . All passengers, even kids (ages 4 and up), traveling together with the same booking number or who choose to dine together, must purchase a drinks package, or travel on a premium fare that's inclusive of one.

Cunard Line

Package Details: Cunard offers a soft drinks package, including Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, lemonade, soda water, tonic water (from the soda gun only) and fruit juices (orange, apple, grapefruit, pineapple, tomato and cranberry) for $10 per person per day, which can be purchased onboard. The line's Speciality Hot Drinks package is also $10 per person per day and includes Godiva hot chocolate on Queen Mary 2 and Queen Victoria, speciality teas and Illy coffee. The $29 per person per day Non-Alcoholic Option includes extras such as non-alcoholic cocktails, plus all that is included in the soft drinks and hot drinks packages and a 20 percent discount bottled water, smoothies and mini bar drinks.

The line’s Beers, Wines, & Spirits Option is $69 per person per day and includes drinks up to value of $12, including draught beer, and wine (served in 150ml measures), spirits and liqueurs (served in 1oz measures) and cocktails by the glass. This package also includes all beverages available in the Premium Non-Alcoholic package.

Passengers can also choose from the line's two sommelier-selected Wine Collections -- Commodore’s Collection and Captain’s Collection -- to create a tailormade selection of six or 12 bottles, from $299. Related: Celebrity Cruises Captain's Club Cruise Loyalty Program

Fine Print: Up to 15 alcoholic drinks can be ordered per day, excluding room service and mini-bar beverages. Packages can be purchased on sailings of five nights or more and they can be used in all restaurants, bars and cafes onboard. Packages should also be purchased in the first two days of sailing. Included in the package terms, passengers are only allowed to order one drink at a time, with a minimum of 10 minutes between orders. A 15 percent gratuity charge is also included. Drinks packages should be purchased during the first two days of the cruise.

Holland America Line

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: For $54.95 per person, per day, Holland America's Signature Beverage Package allows cruisers to indulge in a variety of wine, beer, spirits, cocktails (including nonalcoholic), sodas and coffee for an entire sailing. Each drink must cost no more than $11.

The Elite Beverage Package will buy you premium spirits, cocktails, wines, beers, coffees, nonalcoholic beverages, bottled water and sodas, up to a value of $15 each. The price for the Elite Beverage Package is $59.95 per person, per day if purchased in advance or onboard.

The line also offers a Cellar Master Package, which includes a choice of five wine bottles, a standard and a premium wine-tasting, one Pinnacle Grill dinner, a wine accessory gift set and a Holland America Line commemorative bottle of wine, starting at $273.74 per person.

Fine Print: Prices reflect an included 15 percent service charge. Packages are only available to purchase onboard during the first 48 hours of the cruise. If one passenger in a cabin opts for a Signature or Elite drinks package, anyone who is 21-plus years old in the same cabin is required to purchase it as well. Items from the mini-bar, in-room dining and beverages on Half Moon Cay are excluded from packages. Passengers can only order one drink at a time, and no sharing is permitted.

MSC Cruises

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: MSC Cruises offers multiple beverage packages, starting with the Easy Package, which is available for $35 per person, per day, and includes drinks priced up to $6 including house wines by the glass, one brand of draft beer that varies by sailing and Miller Lite bottled beer (on Caribbean itineraries only), select spirits and cocktails (including non-alcoholic cocktails), soft drinks, fruit juice by the glass, bottled water, and classic hot drinks (espresso, cappuccino, cafe latte, hot tea and hot chocolate). This package is valid in all onboard bars, as well as the buffet and restaurants, but not in specialty restaurants.

The Premium Package is $62 per person, per day, and it includes the same types of beverages as the Easy Package, but all drinks up to $12. It also includes multiple draft and bottled beers, more spirits and wines, and energy drinks. This package is available in specialty restaurants, in addition to bars, buffets and restaurants onboard. Related: 17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare

The Premium Plus Package includes all drinks by the glass, and it costs $79 per person, per day. It is available everywhere, including room service, and also offers a 30 percent discount on the purchase of wine and Champagne by the bottle.

A children's package is available for $17 per person, per day, and includes all nonalcoholic beverages -- including sodas, soft serve ice cream and mocktails. The children's package cannot be used in specialty restaurants.

Fine Print: If one person in a cabin purchases a package, all others in the cabin must purchase a package; same goes for family or friends traveling together and wishing to share a dinner table. Passengers 21 or older (18 or older on cruises not departing from the United States) can only select an alcohol package; passengers older than 3 but younger than 21 (younger than 18 on non-U.S.-based sailings) can choose between the equivalent children's package or a soda package. Packages must be purchased for the entire duration of each voyage.

Only one drink may be ordered at a time. The above listed packages do not include drinks in souvenir glasses. All-inclusive drink packages are not available on shorter one- to three-night sailings, except for South American cruises where no minimum nights are required.

Norwegian Cruise Line

Ships: All ships, but note that Pride of America has its own package.

Package Details: Norwegian has three beverage packages available on all ships, except for Pride of America. The Corks and Caps Wine and Beer Package costs $65 per person, per day (plus 20 percent gratuity), and includes a selection of fountain soda and juices, beer (draft and bottles) and wines by the glass ($15 or less). A 20 percent discount applies toward the purchase of any bottle of wine.

The Premium Beverage Package costs $99 per person, per day (plus a 20 percent gratuity), and includes everything in the Corks and Caps Package, plus liquor and cocktails (all drinks $15 or less). You can use your beverage package at all onboard bars, lounges and restaurants, and on the line's private Bahamian island, Great Stirrup Cay.

The Premium Plus Beverage Package costs $128 per person, per day (plus a 20 percent gratuity), and it covers all drinks by the glass, with no price cap; still and sparkling bottled water; specialty coffee; energy drinks; select wines by the bottle at restaurants; and 40 percent off all other bottles of wine, flights, tastings and other experiences.

Passengers sailing on Pride of America have the choice of only one exclusive beverage package, the Hawaii Beverage Package. For $99 per person, per day (plus a 20 percent gratuity), the package covers alcoholic beverages (up to $15), soda, freshly squeezed juice, still and sparkling bottled water, nonalcoholic beer and specialty coffee in the ship's dining venues.

Fine Print: Two drinks are allowed per passenger, per order. All passengers sharing a cabin or using the same payment method (i.e., kids you stuck in the inside cabin across the hall) must purchase the beverage package. (For kids 3 and older, that means buying the soda package instead.) The exception is the Hawaii package, which applies only to the first two passengers on the reservation.

Packages do not include room service, buckets of beer, "super premium" brands of liquor, wine by the bottle, wine stations, mini-bar purchases, freshly squeezed juice, energy drinks, select specialty coffees or bottled water (except where specifically indicated). For any beverage purchase over $15, passengers with a drink package (other than Corks and Caps) will pay the full drink price minus $15 .

Drink packages are not valid at the Harvest Caye port in Belize or on sailings of one or two days. Passengers may only purchase packages onboard on embarkation day for sailings between March 1 and April 15.

Oceania Cruises

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: Oceania Cruises offers two beverage package options. House Select, which costs $39.95 per person, per day, includes unlimited Champagne, wine and beer with dinner and lunch. The second package, Prestige Select, is pricier -- $59.95 per person, per day -- and includes spirits, beer, wine and Champagne in bars and restaurants. Either package entitles the purchaser to 20 percent off wine-pairing dinners at La Reserve (aboard Marina and Riviera). Related: Oceania Cruises Alcohol Policy

The line also has a Wine by the Bottle package of seven bottles (selections can be made from a set list, which varies by ship and voyage), with each bottle priced at $47.50, including gratuity -- a good savings, considering most bottles retail in the $60 to $100 range. Oceania already includes in cruise fares items like soft drinks, bottled water and specialty coffees. Note that passengers booking the line's ongoing OLife Choice promotional fares can choose a complimentary House Select beverage package as part of the deal.

Fine Print: Package prices include gratuities and can be pre-booked online or through a reservations representative. They can also be purchased onboard at any time during the cruise (with prices prorated for days remaining). You can upgrade from the House Select to Prestige Select during the voyage, but you can't downgrade. Refunds aren't allowed.

Princess Cruises

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: Princess Cruises' Premier Beverage Package costs $59.99 per person, per day, plus an 18 percent gratuity, and includes all cocktails, spirits, beer and glasses of wine, valued at up to $12 . Bottled water, juice, fountain soda, energy drinks, specialty coffee and tea, smoothies and milkshakes are also included. Each purchaser of the package also receives a 25 percent discount on all bottled wine.

Additionally, Princess offers beer packages, by brand, which include five bottles for the price of four: Dos Equis ($25.30), Heineken ($25.30), Budweiser ($28.75) and Bud Light ($26.45). The price includes the service charge. Beer packages are not available on voyages when itineraries begin/end in Australia or New Zealand.

Fine Print: Princess cruisers may purchase the package on three-night or longer cruises (seven nights for Australian itineraries). The packages are available on an individual basis, meaning passengers traveling in the same stateroom do not have to purchase it if one person does. Package must be purchased for the entire cruise duration; prorated/partial packages are not available.

For advance bookings, the window closes three days ahead of the sailing; once onboard, it is only available on embarkation day and is nonrefundable. Only one drink may be ordered at a time and a limit of 15 alcoholic beverages per person, per day, applies to the Premier Beverage Package.

Royal Caribbean International

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: Royal Caribbean has one alcohol-inclusive beverage package on offer. The Deluxe Beverage Package pricing varies by sailing, but is currently between $63 and $89 per person, per day, and includes cocktails, spirits, beer, wine by the glass, mocktails, premium coffee and tea, bottled still and sparkling water, fresh-squeezed juices, fountain sodas with a souvenir Coca-Cola cup, a 40 percent discount on wine bottle purchases up to $100 and a 20 percent discount on wine bottle purchases more than $100. Related: Non-Alcoholic Drinks On a Cruise Ship: What to Expect

Drinks must not exceed $12 in value. Gratuities are included in the package price, charged in a lump sum of 18 percent at the time of purchase.

Non-alcoholic packages include:

Refreshment Package, which is $29-$38/day and includes fountain soft drinks, Coke, non-alcoholic cocktails, bottled water, premium coffees and teas and fresh-squeezed juices.

Classic Soft Drinks Package is $12.99-$15/day and includes fountain soft drinks, Coke and a souvenir cup.

Water Bottle Package Evian water bottles delivered to your cabin. Prices vary.

Fine Print: Package does not include mini-bar items, room service, drinks in souvenir glassware or specialty beers. The drinks package must be purchased on embarkation day or a minimum of four days before the cruise ends (prorated prices are available). If one person in a cabin purchases a package, all others in the cabin aged 21 and over must purchase a package. Packages may also be purchased online up to 72 hours prior to embarkation. Package users may only order one item at a time for individual consumption.

Viking Ocean Cruises

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: A sailing on any Viking Ocean Cruises ship includes soft drinks, beer and a rotating selection of house wines by the glass at lunch and dinner, plus specialty coffees and teas around the clock. Spirits, cocktails and premium wines cost extra. Related: 17 Cruises That Include Alcohol in Your Fare

The Silver Spirits Package covers any drinks (excluding champagne) up to $15.00, including premium wines by the glass, cocktails, all house pouring wines, beers, liquors, well drinks, mixers/long drinks and soft drinks throughout the day for a flat fee per guest. Packages are $19.95 per person, per day.

Fine Print: Packages can be pre-purchased or bought onboard during the first day of the cruise and must be purchased for the entire duration of the sailing by all parties sharing a stateroom. Gratuities are included in the pricing.

Windstar Cruises

Ships: Fleetwide

Package Details: Windstar offers two separate drinks packages. The Topmast Discoveries Beer & Wine Package ($49 per person, per day) allows a choice from domestic and imported beers, and 33 premium wines.

The Captain's Exclusive Beverage Package ($59 per person, per day) entitles passengers to unlimited cocktails, spirits, beer and wines; this includes mini-bar items. (Windstar includes nonalcoholic beverages, such as coffee and soda, for everyone in its cruise fares.)

Bottles of wine and Champagne are not included; however, package holders will get 30 percent off the cost of wine bottles (up to a retail value of $100) and will not be charged a corkage fee for any wine brought onboard themselves in port.

Fine Print: If one traveler in a cabin buys a package, the other is not required to purchase one, as well. Beverage packages must be purchased within the first two days of the cruise and prices will be prorated if bought on the second day. An additional 15 percent gratuity will be added to the cost of the package.