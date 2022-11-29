Luxury Cruise Basics: The 6 Types of Upscale Sailings

Confused by the sheer volume of luxury cruise options? Here's your cheat sheet to six different types of luxury cruises to start you daydreaming of your next upscale voyage. And, if you want to know which of these lines will cater to your personal interests -- whether that's superior wine and food or destination immersion, read our companion piece on finding a luxury cruise that fits .

Luxury travel is not one-size-fits-all when it comes to cruises. Some lines focus on smaller ships, impeccable service and inclusive fares. Others care more about delivering immersive experiences in bucket-list destinations, while some larger cruise lines create exclusive, high-end enclaves on otherwise mass-market ships.

Look to these line's newest ships for the most modern touches. Regent Seven Seas built a state-of-the-art show kitchen and two-story Canyon Ranch spa on its newest ship, while Silversea's newest offers eight restaurants. Hapag-Lloyd's Europa 2 aims for a younger traveler with family suites and babysitting service, yet pleases adults with a gin bar and huge spa. Seabourn impresses passengers with big-name partnerships, including a restaurant by Thomas Keller, wellness program by Dr. Andrew Weil and a show featuring Tim Rice.

Another hallmark of this type of luxury cruise is inclusive pricing. You'll find minimal nickel-and-diming throughout your luxury sailing, as most of these lines include alcohol, gratuities and meals at alternative restaurants in their cruise fares; some also include flights, shore excursions, Wi-Fi, self-service laundry, shuttles into town, pre-cruise hotels and water sports from the ship.

Why They Are Luxurious: These lines have always focused on the traditional elements of luxury: personalized pampering, spacious cabins (often all have balconies), the finest appointments onboard, gourmet cuisine and a world-class selection of wine and spirits. While all traditional luxury cruise ships can be considered small, they range in size from Crystal's 1,080-passenger Crystal Serenity down to Silversea's 296-passenger Silver Wind. Passengers tend to be on the older side, though you will find wealthy young couples and families, especially during school breaks.

Contemporary Luxury and the Upscale Cruise Lines

Why They Are Luxurious: The cruise industry can't agree on a collective name for these lines that skirt the edges of luxury. They might be referred to as "contemporary luxury," "upscale," "ultra-premium" or "luxury-lite." The lines themselves are quite different from each other, too, but we group them together because they offer a mix of mainstream cruise hallmarks (more a la carte pricing and smaller cabins) and luxurious attractions, such as destination-intensive itineraries with plenty of overnights, intimate and adult-oriented ships and top-notch dining. Typically, pricing is somewhere in between the premium lines, such as Holland America or Celebrity Cruises, and the traditional luxury lines, such as Regent or Silversea (though this varies based on cabin class and itinerary). Related: Luxury Cruise Ship vs. Luxury Suite on a Mega-Ship

Azamara and Oceania both utilize former Renaissance R-class, 700-passenger vessels to form their fleets, which are much loved, despite small-for-luxury accommodations. Oceania has also introduced two new, larger ships, custom-made for the line's style of cruising; the 1,258-passenger Marina and Riviera each boast a culinary arts center, 10 onboard restaurants (all included in the fare) and impressive suites with designer decor. Azamara focuses on destination-immersion, emphasizing evening tours in ports and a complimentary shoreside event on every itinerary.

Viking Ocean Cruises is the newest entrant in this category, with a growing fleet of 930-passenger new-builds that focus on port-intensive itineraries, Scandinavian design and modern touches, like free Wi-Fi.