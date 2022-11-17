Kid-Free Cruises: 7 Options for Adult Experiences

You can employ certain tricks for escaping kids on a cruise -- particularly mainstream, peak-season sailings -- but it probably will cost you. Booking a suite is a great way to minimize encounters with young cruisers. Choose a suite with a large balcony and maybe even a whirlpool tub to reduce your time spent on public sun decks and in public lounges. Some exclusive suite complexes on lines like Celebrity, Norwegian and MSC Cruises even come with pools, gyms, restaurants and lounges only accessible to suite residents. (Though, beware, families do frequent these top digs.) If you book a suite on select Royal Caribbean ships (or if you're a Pinnacle member of the line's loyalty program), you'll be able to eat at private restaurant Coastal Kitchen. That doesn't necessarily guarantee you won't encounter kids during your meal, but it's likely the few -- if any -- you encounter will be on their best behavior.