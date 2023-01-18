Not everyone thinks "best inside cabin" is an oxymoron. While some insides are hardly more than dark closets with a bed and bath, others are downright spacious or have cool decor and nifty technological features.

These days, not all inside cabins are the bottom-of-the-barrel inventory. Creative cabin designs -- such as insides that sleep as few as one or as many as six, staterooms with virtual views or interior-facing windows, and Zen-like boudoirs with spa perks -- may not be the cheapest options, but they're usually more affordable than similar cabins with actual ocean views or balconies.

Also keep in mind that accessible cabins are larger, and oddly shaped cabins can also net you more space. (Check your cruise line's deck plans for details.)

For a general overview of the highlights and lowlights of inside cabin categories across mega-ship cruise lines, here are our picks for the eight best inside cabins -- and three you may very well want to avoid.