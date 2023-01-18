Most travelers associate Canada and New England cruises with senior citizens on fall foliage tours, but the truth is that several lines offer family-friendly summer cruises to North America's eastern seashore. The port-intensive itineraries feature a mix of cities and quieter destinations, many with historic touchstones and all with kid-friendly attractions.

If you're considering a family cruise to Canada and New England, here are some tips to making the most of your time in port.