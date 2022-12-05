8 Best Cruise Lines for Onboard Entertainment

"Mamma Mia!" "Rock of Ages." Authentic Memphis blues performed live. Dinner theater with high-tech twists. These diverse entertainment options used to be hallmarks of land vacations -- until enterprising cruise lines brought them to the high seas.

While some cruise lines stick to the old entertainment standards, such as musical revues and poolside bands, others have taken cruise ship entertainment to another level by offering unique and creative shows and performance spaces. They provide multiple entertainment options for every kind of cruise traveler, whether that's rock concerts, aerial shows, big-name lecturers, Minnie Mouse meet 'n' greets or performances by Julliard-trained musicians.

Our top cruise lines for onboard entertainment combine longstanding favorites with some impressive trendsetting. For more on the trends themselves, see our story, Trends in Cruise Ship Evening Entertainment.