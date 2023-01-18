Compare: 11 Top-Rated Short Cruises

When you're short on time or coin, but incapacitated by cruise fever, don't despair. You still have options. Behold short cruises: those two-, three-, four- and five-night itineraries that require only a will to sail and (possibly) no more than a carry-on. Not all are bargain-basement-priced -- that depends on the age and desirability of the ship and the sail date -- but some can be had for less than $90 a night.

The following selections include a range of the most popular ships offering short cruises from regional homeports across the U.S., including Miami, New York, Fort Lauderdale, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Orlando, Charleston and Palm Beach.