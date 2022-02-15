Compare: 8 Most Popular Cruise Ships

Nearly everyone has a favorite cruise ship. In this chart, we outline the key distinctions among the eight most popular cruise ships in the industry, as searched for by our very own readers. Look for highlights of onboard accommodations, dining and entertainment, as well as the itineraries and destinations that each vessel sails to.

Don't have a favorite cruise ship just yet? Our picks just might inspire you to find the ship that perfectly fits your vacation style.

Hungry for more information about these top eight cruise ships? Click on the vessel name below to read about ship highlights and find links to itineraries, a photo tour of the ship, a comprehensive expert review and hundreds of reader-submitted critiques.