From the most basic questions, like "How does Wi-Fi work on cruise ships?" to whether you can stream Netflix and how to save some money, there's plenty to know about cruise Wi-Fi before you board. Read on for Cruise Critics best internet-at-sea tips and answers to frequent questions so you can stay connected on your cruise vacation.

Internet on cruise ships has come a long way, but can still be a source of frustration and confusion for those about to sail. If you're willing to pay a premium, most mainstream cruise lines offer a solid Wi-Fi connection on cruises, including Royal Caribbean and Norwegian. The internet situation has drastically improved on ships in recent years, though how far at sea you are will play a part in how strong your signal is and some ships and lines still provide spotty, slow service.

Internet on cruise ships is provided primarily by satellites, though some cruise ships have technology onboard that allows them to switch to land-based signal towers when sailing within a certain distance from land. Because satellite service can be spotty, cruise ships do not guarantee that you will always have connectivity.

Most cruise ships provide internet, apart from a handful of very basic expedition ships in off-the-beaten-track locales. Baseline connections are fine for checking email, posting to social media and checking in for your flight. Some lines have enough Wi-Fi power or land-hugging itineraries that will allow you to make video calls and use online programs.

Full day pricing is the norm these days, but you aren’t locked into buying Wi-Fi for the full cruise. If you won’t need to connect during the first few days of your cruise, don’t buy the advanced purchase package. Simply wait and buy onboard when you actually need it. If you have to pay for Wi-Fi on your cruise by the amount you use, 10 MBs will give you about 30 minutes on Facebook, four minutes of Skype or three photo uploads.

However, there are exceptions. Prices are being driven down as some cruise lines (the Carnival family of brands, for instance) begin to use hybrid systems that combine satellite connections with cheaper land-based links. For instance, Carnival offers passengers a cheap social media package Wi-Fi option in addition to their full-power internet packages. If you need video calls or streaming services, you'll need to pay more.

The satellites used for at-sea internet connections cost hundreds of millions of dollars. A single cruise line can't afford to launch a satellite. Instead, they team up with maritime communications companies that rent large amounts of bandwidth to cruise companies. With that in mind, yes, internet on a cruise often costs a pretty penny.

3. Satellite Internet on Cruise Ships Won't Be as Reliable As Your Broadband at Home

Satellite internet at sea is not as reliable as on-land connections. That's true in almost every circumstance. To understand why shipboard internet isn't comparable to the broadband you enjoy at home, you first need to understand the technology behind it. The big golf ball-shaped domes visible on top of cruise ships are protective shells that encase freely moving satellite antennae. These antennas transmit a signal from the ship to a satellite, which then sends a signal back down to earth.

Maritime communication companies have sped up this process, which used to take a long time, through various means including adding more satellites, increasing the bandwidth that can be sent during each transmission and linking up with land-based towers when sailing closer to shore.

But the biggest limitation to reliability continues to be a clear path between the ship and the satellite. All the data being sent from the ship to the satellite and back (for example, pages loading on a browser) has to traverse this pathway. In order for there to be a connection, the antenna needs to be pointing at, and have an unobstructed line of sight to, the satellite.

Sometimes that pathway between the antenna and the satellite is blocked. In port, it might be that a tall building is directly in between the ship and satellite. In the Norwegian fjords, the tall mountains often block satellites, so don't count on satellite reception there. It is also true that the ship itself can block a signal -- on certain courses, the funnel or mast might be between the antenna and satellite.

Furthermore, when the ship has to change course quickly, it's common for the signal to be temporarily lost. Barring any obstructions, you can still get an internet signal down in Antarctica and as far as 80 degrees north latitude in Svalbard.

Congestion within the path also can be a problem. As more people are on their computers or cell phones requiring data, congestion can build up and passengers could notice slower speeds.