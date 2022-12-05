  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
6 Ways to Enjoy Half Moon Cay, Carnival's Private Island
6 Ways to Enjoy Half Moon Cay, Carnival's Private Island
9 Reasons Why a Fiji Cruise Should Be Your Next Pacific Island Cruise
9 Reasons Why a Fiji Cruise Should Be Your Next Pacific Island Cruise
9 Things to Know About Cruise Line Private Islands
9 Things to Know About Cruise Line Private Islands
Solomon Islands Cruise Tips
Solomon Islands Cruise Tips
What Is a Cabana on a Cruise Ship or Private Island?
What Is a Cabana on a Cruise Ship or Private Island?
5 Off-the-Beaten-Path Pacific Island Ports
5 Off-the-Beaten-Path Pacific Island Ports
The Beach Club at Bimini: What You Can Expect From Virgin Voyages' Private Experience Ashore
The Beach Club at Bimini: What You Can Expect From Virgin Voyages' Private Experience Ashore
New Zealand Subantarctic Islands Cruise Tips
New Zealand Subantarctic Islands Cruise Tips
10 Things You Should Never Do on a Cruise Line Private Island
10 Things You Should Never Do on a Cruise Line Private Island
Cruises to U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands
Cruises to U.S. Virgin Islands vs. British Virgin Islands
7 Cruise Line Private Islands and Who Owns Them: A Guide to Cruise Line Private Islands
Harvest Caye (Photo:Norwegian Cruise Line)

7 Cruise Line Private Islands and Who Owns Them: A Guide to Cruise Line Private Islands

7 Cruise Line Private Islands and Who Owns Them: A Guide to Cruise Line Private Islands
Harvest Caye (Photo:Norwegian Cruise Line)
Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

On This Page

Since the 1990s, cruise lines have been investing in land-based private islands that allow them to offer passengers exclusive beach time as an extension of the onboard experience. As cruise lines continue to build out new exclusive destinations and upgrade their longtime island enclaves, it can be difficult to know which lines are associated with which swaths of land. Check out our cruise line private islands guide below.

1. Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line

Castaway Cay is an ultra-tidy, 1,000-acre splash of sun and sand located in the northern Bahamas. Owned by the Walt Disney Company, the island is used exclusively for Disney passengers -- though alert cinephiles might also remember it as the spot where Tom Hanks finds his mermaid (Daryl Hannah) in "Splash."

2. Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line

In 1997, Holland America Line purchased Little San Salvador from its previous owners for $6 million. Today, the 2,400-acre island is known as Half Moon Cay and serves as a private retreat for passengers on the line's Caribbean and Panama Canal sailings. Carnival ships also make use of the port.

Related: 8 Perfect Cruise Line Private Islands for Every Type of Traveler

3. Perfect Day at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean International

Perfect Day at CocoCay, formerly Little Stirrup Cay, is a Bahamian island located between the popular cruise ports of Freeport and Nassau. In 1990, Royal Caribbean started leasing the 140-acre plot of land, which features beaches, shopping venues and activities exclusively for passengers sailing with Royal Caribbean or sister line Celebrity Cruises.

Related: 8 Perfect Cruise Line Private Islands for Every Type of Traveler

4. Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line's Great Stirrup Cay -- located in the Bahamas' Berry Island chain, 130 nautical miles due east of Fort Lauderdale -- is a 250-acre island. The cay features dining and bar areas, private beachfront cabanas, a straw market, a kid-friendly Aqua Park and more.

Related: Bahamas Cruise Tips

5. Harvest Caye, Norwegian Cruise Line

Harvest Caye opened in 2016 and represents a partnership between the cruise line and the government of Belize, which owns the island. It serves as a private outpost for Norwegian, Oceania and Regent passengers cruising through the Western Caribbean. While Harvest Caye has typical private-island amenities like beachfront villas (and unique additions like a nature center and an enormous pool), one notable difference between the island and other private islands is that there is no free buffet lunch ashore. Ships dock rather than tender, so it's easy for cruisers to head back onboard for lunch.

Related: 8 Perfect Cruise Line Private Islands for Every Type of Traveler

6. Labadee, Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean's Labadee is a 260-acre private beach resort carved out of Haiti's rolling, densely forested north coast. A typical day in port might include snorkeling, filling up a plate or two at the all-you-can eat barbecue, zipping across the water on the 2,600-foot-long Dragon's Breath Flight Line or snoozing soundly in a beach chair.

Related: Why a 5-Night Royal Caribbean Private Island Cruise Is Just What You Need: Live from Mariner of the Seas

7. Princess Cays, Princess Cruises

Exclusive to Princess Cruises passengers on Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries since 1992, Princess Cays -- located 70 miles east of Nassau, on the southern tip of the island of Eleuthera -- comprises 40 acres that offer more than 1.5 miles of white-sand beaches, food, water sports and even shopping.

Related: Bahamas Cruise Tips

Updated October 10, 2019

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$1,379 - 12nt Southern Carib Balcony: exclusive free tips, up to $2,000 back + 2nd guest free, drinks, more
3
$1,029 - 7nt Eastern Carib: exclusive up to $2,000 back + free drinks, excursions, wifi & more
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent