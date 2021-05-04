8 Reasons to Take a Christmas Markets Cruise

Mention Christmas market cruises in almost any group and you'll find that many people have these special European river sailings on their bucket lists. For most, it may simply seem like a charming way to kick off their own holiday season, but some aren't sure about the logistics. After spending time in the markets and onboard a market cruise, here are the reasons we found to help you decide if your own holiday cruise plans need some sprucing up.

--By Melinda Crow, Cruise Critic contributor