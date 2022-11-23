Pictures of the Best Southern Caribbean Beaches

Lovely Nevis isn't on the itineraries of most cruise lines, but it's an easy ferry ride from St. Kitts and rewards visitors with an aura of old plantation estates and coconut groves below a conical volcanic summit visible from all points. Pinney's Beach runs along the west coast for 4 miles, starting less than a mile from the capital (and port) of Charlestown. There are plenty of undeveloped sections along its length. Toward the north end is the tony Four Seasons Resort Nevis, a celebrity hangout, and next door is Sunshine's, a bar and restaurant composed of flotsam and jetsam (don't be surprised if an A-lister or two takes a seat next to you). The house special is the rum-laced "Killer Bee," and a few of these can pack a wicked punch. Though the dusky sands of Pinney's do not offer the best water in terms of clarity, it more than makes up for it in personality (and those stinging sips); just make sure you remember you must return to the ship.