Bermuda beaches include 34 stretches of idyllic sand (75 miles altogether) to dig your toes into and relax. And getting to Bermuda by cruise ship is easy via several cruise lines, some with extended seasons.

NCL can whisk you to Bermuda pink sand beaches (you know they aren’t all pink, though, right?) onboard a variety of ships sailing most of the year, including Norwegian Prima, Pearl, Joy and Getaway.

But it's not just NCL that can take you to those entrancing Bermuda beaches. Royal Caribbean cruises to Bermuda from Baltimore and Bayonne with ships like Vision and Liberty of the Seas. Other cruise lines with Bermuda itineraries include Carnival, Celebrity Cruises, MSC Cruises, Oceania and Disney.

But once you arrive in port, how will you choose which beaches are the best for you? We’ve scoured the choices and placed them into categories for different types of beach lovers. Want to know which beaches have the best snorkeling in Bermuda, or where to go for peace and quiet? We’ve got you covered.