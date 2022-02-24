An Alaska cruise is high on many travelers' bucket lists. From ports that offer diverse culture and history to thousands of miles of breathtaking coastline, calving glaciers, towering mountains and wildlife in every direction. But booking an Alaska cruise can be complicated. There are numerous factors you need to consider for a cruise to Alaska, including the best time of year, costs, itineraries, which line to choose and which destinations matter most to you. Then there's the unpredictable Alaska weather. To help you make sense of it all, we've rounded up everything you need to know about cruising to the 49th state.

Prices for Alaska cruises are lower in April, May and September. Crowds will also be smaller. Due to unpredictable weather, though, there’s a risk of shore excursions being cancelled -- especially boat and helicopter tours. May is one of the driest months in the Inside Passage, but you may still find snow on the ground (which is great for scenic photos, but less ideal for hiking).

You're in luck if you're hoping to see whales on your Alaska cruise, as the majority of the cruise season coincides with whale season. Humpback whales can be found in the waters of the Gulf of Alaska and are some of the most frequently spotted, though you may also see orcas and gray whales as well. Your best bet for whale watching in Alaska is May through September.

June, July and August are the warmest months in Alaska. Highs range from the 60s to 70s in most of the state. However, July and August can be rainy. Wet weather aside, late summer months bring the best chances of seeing wildlife on expeditions. These months are also your best bet if you want active fishing trips on a shore excursion.

We hear it all the time: “When is the best time to cruise Alaska?” Well, it depends. The Alaska cruise season typically runs from late April through early October. High season falls between June and August. The cost of an Alaska cruise, of course, rises during high season and will be less expensive before and after those months during shoulder season.

If you are going to cruise Alaska for Northern Lights season, note that the Gulf of Alaska is choppiest in September and not recommended for travelers who get seasick. Also, certain sections of the access road to Denali National Park may close in September due to snow, so check your itinerary if that's your preferred Northern Lights viewing spot.

September offers the best possibility for cruisers to catch the Northern Lights in Alaska. They are generally visible across the state, so any itinerary will likely do, though you'll have the best show in less populated areas like Denali National Park. You'd also do well to look at the moon cycles, as a full moon can drown out the Aurora Borealis.

You'll find the best deals on an Alaska cruise by looking for sailings during shoulder season months: late April, May and September.

If you're happy with a couple of historic tours and a guided hike, you could likely budget $500 or less per person for shore excursions in Alaska. But if once-in-a-lifetime Alaska experiences like helicopter rides and flightseeing in Ketchikan are more your speed, you'll need to triple that amount -- or more.

You'll need to set aside a good chunk of money to spend on shore excursions when you're in Alaska . They can be incredibly expensive when compared to experiences in the Caribbean or Mexico.

An Alaska cruise costs anywhere from $500 to $8,000 or more during high season. Cheaper fares can be usually found on mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean and NCL, while Cunard, Disney and Seabourn will be more expensive. In other words, Alaska can be one of the more affordable bucket-list destinations to reach by ship, especially when compared to other remote cruise destinations like Antarctica and the Galapagos.

If you’d like a small ship cruise to Alaska, but crave a bit more adventure, expedition cruises might be more your speed. Check out lines like Alaskan Dream Cruises , Lindblad and UnCruise Adventures , which focus on immersive nature and wildlife experiences. The vibe onboard these ships is also more personalized due to their limited capacity.

Holland America and Princess are the biggest mainstream lines for an Alaska cruise. But you'll also see Alaska itineraries from Carnival , Disney , Norwegian (NCL) and Royal Caribbean , which gives you an array of price points to consider.

Alaska Cruise Itineraries: The Inside Passage, Gulf of Alaska and More

You’ll want to carefully consider Alaska cruise itineraries as the scenery, price and length of time all vary considerably. The best Alaska cruises manage to combine epic nature with local flavor, and the following options all offer that mix with some variation.

Alaska Inside Passage Cruises: Calmer Waters and Big-Ticket Destinations

An Alaska Inside Passage cruise typically lasts seven nights, embarking and returning to Seattle or Vancouver. It's one of the most popular and common itineraries for cruising to Alaska. The Inside Passage is a sheltered waterway between Vancouver Island and the British Columbia mainland that extends north to Alaska. It's known for calm waters and excellent scenery (often including Glacier Bay). Embarking and disembarking in Seattle or Vancouver can make air travel easier and cheaper than one-way Alaska cruises, which require flights to smaller, more expensive airports in Alaska.

An Alaska cruise from Seattle will visit the Inside Passage but tends to favor the open (and frequently bumpier) Pacific Ocean. Sailings from Vancouver tend to traverse more of the Inside Passage and spend a full day sailing this scenic region.

The main ports of call on Alaska Inside Passage cruises are Juneau, Skagway, Sitka and Ketchikan, but some ships stop in spots like Icy Strait, Haines, Wrangell or Petersburg; sailings from Seattle must call on a Canadian port, typically Victoria or Prince Rupert.

Gulf of Alaska Cruises: Denali National Park, Kenai Peninsula and More Beautiful Scenery

Alternatively, Gulf of Alaska cruises are typically seven-night, one-way itineraries between Vancouver and Seward or Whittier, the gateway ports for Anchorage and northern destinations in the state. Gulf cruises also serve the many land-based tour offerings that visit Denali National Park, the Kenai Peninsula, and overland destinations like Fairbanks and Talkeetna.

Cruises through Alaska's gulf also tend to pass through the Inside Passage, with typical stops including Sitka, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan. Some will also call on more off-the-beaten-path ports like Icy Strait Point and Haines. Almost all Gulf of Alaska cruises visit to Hubbard Glacier and spend some time scenic cruising in College Fjord.

Expedition Cruises: Get Up-Close-and-Personal With Nature

Cruisers can opt for more in-depth wilderness itineraries on smaller expedition lines like UnCruise Adventures, Alaskan Dream Cruises and Lindblad Expeditions. These sailings focus more on nature and wildlife, rather than the big-name ports.

The advantage of small ships is that they're more nimble than big ships, putting destinations like the Alaska Native village of Kake, the Wrangell Narrows and other tiny inlets within reach. These ships can also more easily follow aquatic wildlife (within legal limits). Many expedition cruises also employ Zodiac rafts and offer kayaks and hiking trips to bring passengers closer to glaciers and creatures.

Longer Alaska Cruises: A Chance to Explore More of the State

A handful of cruise lines -- mostly small ship and luxury lines like Cunard, Seabourn and Windstar -- offer Alaska cruises ranging from nine to 14 days in length (generally departing from Vancouver). Mainstream lines have also started offering longer cruises to Alaska from southern West Coast ports like San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Repositioning Cruises: From Alaska to Asia in One Trip