Shore excursions in the Mexican Riviera and Baja Mexico are likely to surprise you with their variety. Apart from world-famous aquatic pursuits, like snorkeling, diving and fishing, this stretch of Mexican shoreline offers natural wonders, indigenous ruins, exquisite food and wine, and activities for all ages.

Short two- to four-day Mexico cruises from Los Angeles or San Diego typically visit California's Catalina Island and Ensenada, a port on the northern part of Baja California. The seven-day itineraries hit destinations that make up what's called the Mexican Riviera: Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlan and Puerto Vallarta. A few of the lines' longer itineraries travel deep into the Sea of Cortez for excursions to Loreto and La Paz or farther south to Ixtapa/Zihuatanejo and Acapulco.

Here are some of our favorite excursions offered in the ports you find on a Mexican Riviera cruise.