Much like the cruise industry, Bermuda has long been known as a vacation destination for the "newly wed and nearly dead." But of late, the islands have been attracting a younger, more active traveler than ever before. With some shorter itineraries out of drive-to homeports including Baltimore, Cape Liberty/Bayonne and Boston, it's become a more viable option for a wider demographic, because the often prohibitive cost of airfare can be factored out of the equation for northeasterners. Add to that the fact the British island chain has become a bit less stringent with its oft-fussy mindset and relaxed some of its infamous restrictions having to do with the number and size of ships in port, and you might just find yourself booked on a Bermuda cruise and hunting for the best in-port diversions sooner than you thought.