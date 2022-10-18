Nile River Cruise: 9 Tips to Perfectly Cruise the Nile in Egypt

If you're considering taking a river cruise on the Nile, properly prepare for your trip by checking out the following nine Nile cruise tips.

Nile River cruises put you in the heart of ancient Egypt, just steps away from some of the most historic sites in the world. When cruising the Nile, you'll visit colorful bazaars, wander through ancient temples and learn about Egyptian deities, burial practices and culture.

Aswan is a historical city that holds ancient ruins, such as the Temple of Philae , a ruins complex located on Agilkia Island that was built in 280 BCE. The city offers other enticing excursions, like the Nubian Museum, which showcases the impressive history of Nubia (the area along the Nile between Aswan and Khartoum in Sudan).

While you can start your Nile cruise from Cairo, you also have the choice to make the journey in the opposite direction and travel northward. There are Nile River cruises from Aswan as well, typically making the same stops as those that start in Cairo or Luxor (depending on the specific itinerary and length).

From Cairo , you'll fly, usually by chartered plane, to Luxor , where you will join your cruise ship. Luxor is a magical port that's home to the famous Valley of the Kings. In some cases, you'll spend a couple days in Luxor to explore, either before or after your sailing.

Also located on the Giza Plateau is the Grand Egyptian Museum. This museum houses hundreds of thousands of antiquities, including those found in the tomb of the boy king, King Tut. You could spend days here, though most cruise excursions only stop here for a few hours.

Most Nile River cruise lines offer itineraries that bring guests in a day or three ahead of their cruise. Daily excursions will be offered to the best sites. The acclaimed Sphinx and the Pyramids are not to be missed.

Cairo is a bustling, vibrant city that's unlike anything many of us have experienced. Cairo is also home to the Great Pyramids and the Sphinx, though both require a bit of a journey from the city center.

When taking a Nile River cruise , you can either make your way south or north. If you're interested in the southbound option, you'll likely start your Nile river cruise in Cairo -- and for good reason.

The payoff with these longer Nile River cruises is the extra time spent in Cairo, where you'll see the Giza Pyramids, the Sphinx and the impressive Grand Egyptian Museum.

Longer Nile River Cruise Vacations: Many of the big-name cruise lines offer longer journeys that generally include time in Cairo pre- and post-cruise. The cruise itself will be a round-trip sailing from Luxor or from Luxor to Aswan and will be similar to the seven-day options.

7-Night Nile River Cruises: Seven-night Nile River cruises from Aswan to Luxor or vice versa are also available. These itineraries include all of the above, but are divided over a week for a more relaxing trip.

For those who would like to extend their stay to see Abu Simbel Temple Complex , this is the cruise for you.

4-Night Nile River Cruises: A four-night option leaves from Luxor and sails to Aswan or vice versa. You probably will see all of the above along with Luxor and Karnak temples, take a felucca (a traditional Egyptian sailboat) ride to the Botanical Island or a Nubian village, and see Elephantine Island and the Tombs of the Nobles.

You might visit the High Dam, the Unfinished Obelisk and the Temple of Philae in Aswan, Kom Ombo , Edfu and Esna. In Luxor, you'll see the Valley of the Kings, the Valley of the Queens and the Temple of Queen Hatshepsut.

There is a Nile River cruise itinerary for every cruiser. However, the pace can be difficult, as some places are best viewed in the morning or at night, while others are perfect for the middle of the day. Ships often stop at two ports or more in a day.

3. Nile River Cruise Destinations: Vibrant Ports and Historic Sights Abound

When you're cruising the Nile, you have the unique opportunity to witness and explore historical locations with ease. Here are some of the highlights you could see while on any of the above cruises on the Nile River.

Valley of the Kings: The tombs at the Valley of the Kings were constructed at some point during Egypt's New Kingdom period (1570 to 1069 BCE) and are still impressive even after all the finery was stolen by opportunistic gravediggers over the centuries.

The standard admission ticket includes three of 63 tombs. Ask your guide for recommendations of the best ones to see.

You can also pay extra to visit Tutankhamen's tomb. Although the treasures buried with King Tut are displayed at the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, the tomb provides a glimpse of what is left of Egypt's most famous icon, the teenage king whose death remains a mystery.

Inside, there is a sarcophagus, painted walls showing his sisters and 11 baboons and King Tut's mummy.

Many cruise lines offer a morning hot-air balloon excursion over the Valley of the Kings. If you have a chance to try this, take it. It's an incredible voyage that shows the vastness of the Valley, the several cites still being unearthed and the contrast between the green banks of the Nile and the dry Sahara.

Temple of Karnak: This is the second-largest temple in the world (second only to Angkor Wat in Cambodia). The Temple of Karnak took 1,000 years to be built. When visiting this 200-acre temple, you can easily see the one-upmanship between a succession of pharaohs as you wander through it.

Look out for the statue of one of sun God Amun-Re's incarnations -- a scarab beetle -- which symbolizes eternal life. Supposedly, if you walk around this sculpture three times, you're granted health, wealth and many children. But, if you walk around it five times, you'll get good luck and avoid envy.

Temple of Philae: Built to honor the goddess of motherhood and fertility, Isis, this was the last ancient temple built in the classical Egyptian architectural style. Construction began in approximately 280 BCE. The temple was moved from its original location on Philae Island to its new location on Agilkia Island after the flooding of Lake Nasser.

Don't miss the spectacular Sound and Light show at night here. Note the repurposing of the temple as a Christian church as well, with crosses carved into the older hieroglyph reliefs and images of the Egyptian gods carefully defaced. You'll also spot graffiti dating from the 1800s.

Luxor Temple: Above the upper part of Luxor Temple is a sacred mosque, built before the sand was swept away. On the outer walls you can faintly make out a painting of the last supper among the hieroglyphics, from a time when Christians were banned by the Romans from building churches.

Temple of Edfu: Dedicated to Horus, the falcon god of protection, Edfu is a Ptolemaic temple built in classic pharaonic style (237 to 57 B.C.) and is one of the best-preserved temples in Egypt.

Start with the first pylon with its two magnificent falcons. Then, admire the carvings inside that illustrate the Festival of the Beautiful Meeting, in which the statue of Horus joined the statue of Hathor at her temple in Dendera.