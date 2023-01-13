A Mediterranean cruise packing list is necessarily different from your Caribbean one. The Mediterranean is brimming with sights to see and things to do; you'll be spending more time walking the soles off your shoes than splashing around in a bathing suit. Whether you're visiting more western ports in Italy, France, Monaco and Spain or heading east to Greece and Turkey, you must be prepared for the culture and activities prevalent in Europe.

If you're wondering what to pack for a Mediterranean cruise, here are the top nine items to put on your packing list.