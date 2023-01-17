Cell phones and digital cameras have made it easier than ever to take and share photos and videos, but unless you find a fun way to organize and display them, you're unlikely to look at them again in great detail after the initial magic of your trip has worn off.

If you've ever wanted to make your own movie, there's no time like the present. Check out programs like iMovie, which is available for Mac and iPhone, or free options like Lightworks and Blender for your computer or the Quik cell phone app, all of which make it easy to turn photos and video clips into digital masterpieces. Before you know it, you'll be reliving sunset sailaways, fabulous meals, interesting excursions and splashy trips down the water slide like they happened just yesterday.