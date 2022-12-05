10 Things Every Solo Cruiser Should Know

One common mistake people make is confusing singles cruising with solo cruising. Those onboard all by their lonesome aren't necessarily looking for love. Some people just enjoy traveling alone and meeting new people. Some may have significant others who weren't able to make the trip. These people are "solos." On the flip side, you can be a "single" cruiser even if you're on the voyage with a group. You can also be a single solo -- or a solo single. (O.K., now I'm just confusing myself.) Any way you look at it, people choose to cruise alone for a variety of reasons. One woman I met onboard had just broken up with her boyfriend the night before and chose to take the trip anyway. (Kudos to her!) Another fellow passenger said he simply woke up one morning and decided to book a trip, but none of his friends could afford to join him.