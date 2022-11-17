The World's Roughest Waters for Cruising

Oh, those fickle seas! Although it's atypical to sail on a cruise ship through the roughest waters and worst weather, you might be surprised to learn that ships regularly traverse some roiling seas.

Many cruise lines -- including Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian -- have multiple ships sailing to the Caribbean out of Florida and the Gulf States throughout hurricane season (though the vessels will make itinerary changes to shy away from the biggest storms). Almost all Antarctica cruises have to traverse the infamously choppy Drake Passage, and Alaska cruises must emerge from the sheltered Inside Passage into the rougher waters of the Gulf of Alaska or the Pacific to reach their homeports. Cunard also does its transatlantic cruises throughout the winter, sometimes attracting passengers who specifically want to sail on rougher seas.