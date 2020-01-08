  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Rules and Regulations, Plus Travel Documents and Information
Cruise Rules and Regulations, Plus Travel Documents and Information
Can I Use Global Entry at Cruise Ports?
Can I Use Global Entry at Cruise Ports?
Single Parent Cruise Advice: Your Questions Answered
Single Parent Cruise Advice: Your Questions Answered
How to Prepare for a Snorkel and Dive Cruise
How to Prepare for a Snorkel and Dive Cruise
Hidden in the Fine Print: 16 Things You Need to Know About Your Cruise Contract
Hidden in the Fine Print: 16 Things You Need to Know About Your Cruise Contract
How to Navigate the Airport on Cruise Turnaround Day
How to Navigate the Airport on Cruise Turnaround Day
How to Check In for a Cruise
How to Check In for a Cruise
The Pros and Cons of a Port-Intensive Cruise
The Pros and Cons of a Port-Intensive Cruise
Cruise Policies & Inside Information
Cruise Policies & Inside Information
Royal Caribbean Cruise FAQ
Royal Caribbean Cruise FAQ
7 Tips to Ease Your Way Through Customs After a Cruise (Photo: Tawan Jz/Shutterstock)
7 Tips to Ease Your Way Through Customs After a Cruise (Photo: Tawan Jz/Shutterstock)

7 Tips to Ease Your Way Through Customs After a Cruise

7 Tips to Ease Your Way Through Customs After a Cruise (Photo: Tawan Jz/Shutterstock)
7 Tips to Ease Your Way Through Customs After a Cruise (Photo: Tawan Jz/Shutterstock)
Jodi Thompson
Contributor

Facing customs and immigration can be intimidating. The experience even led travel memoirist and I-will-never-remarry icon Elizabeth Gilbert to say "I do" when her Brazilian-born partner was refused reentry in the U.S. She got a gold ring and another best-seller out of the deal, but you might just get a spoiled vacation and a heap of trouble.

For the most part, customs and immigration is a practically imperceptible process handled by cruise line officials on your behalf, often in the early hours of the morning. Occasionally, you might have to meet face-to-face. Since you may not be able to marry a Norse god to get off the boat in Oslo, here are some tips for clearing customs and immigration on your next cruise.

1. Carry the correct ID, plus photocopies.

You will want to bring not only your passport, but also a photocopy of your passport. Keep the copy separate, just in case you misplace the original (or have it stolen). Also carry a driver's license or government-issued photo ID. 

Related: Cruise Rules and Regulations, Plus Travel Documents and Information

2. Have a notarized travel permission letter for minors traveling without both of legal guardians.

Related: Luxury Cruise Line Age Policies

If you're cruising with your grandkids, but not their parents, or taking your child's best friend on your family trip, you will need a notarized letter from both of the minor's parents or legal guardians giving the OK to travel outside your home country. Even one parent traveling alone with his or her child can encounter difficulties entering certain countries without a notarized letter from the other parent giving permission for the travel. If you have full custody or the child's other parent is deceased, you might also need relevant paperwork. 

Related: Single Parent Cruise Advice: Your Questions Answered

3. Turn off your cell phone.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are directed to confiscate mobile phones if they see passengers using them. Sure, customs lines can be long and dull, but don't risk losing your phone.

Related: Can I Use Global Entry at Cruise Ports?

Related: What to Expect on a Cruise: Using a Cell Phone

4. No jokes!

No wisecracks, no smart-aleck remarks. Don't fuss or make a scene. All these behaviors might tag you for secondary screening. It's best just to speak -- in a polite, efficient manner -- only when you are addressed. 

Man Filling out Online Visa Application (Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock)
Man Filling out Online Visa Application (Photo: Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock)

5. Do your research.

Related: Cruise and Stay Holiday Tips

A visa doesn't guarantee entry into the United States. CBP officials make the final determination as to whether to admit you or not. It is often the same for U.S. citizens at foreign ports. Don't assume you are entitled to enter another country. Other things you need to think about: 

  • Have a misspent youth? You may be deemed "unfit" to enter some countries, such as Canada, if you've ever been convicted of a DUI, driving dangerously, simple assault or even shoplifting. 
  • Cruise line-sponsored excursions are usually covered under visa waiver policies. Plus, take note that 38 countries and territories participate in the Visa Waiver Program with the United States. (Get more details through the 

U.S. State Department

.)

  • If you're going off on your own in ports in certain countries (such as Russia), you may need a visa. Cruise-sponsored and state-approved tours will get you a visa waiver. 

Related: Countries That Require Visas for a Cruise

6. Keep good records.

Related: What to Pack for a Panama Canal Cruise

When you return to the U.S., you must declare everything you didn't have when you left. Keep a running tally and all receipts. Don't bring back any meats, fruits or vegetables. No alternative-remedy shopping while in port, either. Customs almost never allows you to bring in medicines purchased abroad that aren't FDA-approved.  

7. Think twice before bringing back compromising photos or videos of you, your partner or your friends.

Related: BOLT Roller Coaster on Carnival Cruise Ships

Currently, the CBP can confiscate phones, laptops and other devices without a warrant. While it's unlikely to happen to most cruise travelers, know that the possibility exists and take steps to protect your privacy. Otherwise you might be entertaining CBP officials in the office.

Related: 9 Tips for Taking Better Pictures on Your Next Cruise

Updated January 08, 2020

How was this article?

Top 15 deals today

1
$389 - 7-Nt. Mexican Riviera w/ $50-$1,500 to Spend, No Deposit, Free Upgrades & More
3
$1,712 - 7nt Alaska Balcony: exclusive $150 OBC, 75% off 2nd, free drinks, tips, Wifi
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map