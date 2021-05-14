  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Ship Dry Dock Archives
Which Shows Are on Which Celebrity Cruise Ships?
Persian Garden on Celebrity Cruises
Solstice vs. Millennium Class on Celebrity Cruises
What Is a Cruise Ship Dry Dock?
Celebrity Cruises History
What Is a Cruise Ship Stretching?
Solstice Class vs. Edge Class on Celebrity Cruises
8 Reasons to Cruise on a Refurbished Ship
Decommissioned and Abandoned Cruise Ships: What Happens When They Retire to the Cruise Ship Graveyard?

Celebrity Constellation's $50 Million Refurbishment

Carolyn Spencer Brown
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

How do shipyard workers complete seemingly impossible tasks, such as painting the ship's bottom or making adjustments to propellers? Every two or three years, a ship goes "off the grid," so to speak, making a pilgrimage to a shipyard for maintenance. In industry parlance this process is called "dry-docking" -- which, as the term suggests, means that a ship is actually taken out of the water and hoisted onto blocks in a big, waterless basin.

Related: Cruising Before or After a Dry Dock: What to Expect

Updated May 14, 2021

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Could An August Restart of U.S. Cruises Really Happen?
5
CDC Loosens Mask Requirements For Vaccinated Passengers, Allows Independent Shore Trips
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.