10 Bucket-List Cruises You Need to Try

If getting to all seven continents is a must-do, then an Antarctica cruise needs to be on your cruise bucket list. As with Alaska, cruising is the best way to reach the Earth's last truly wild continent. Cruises to Antarctica come in two styles. The first are expedition sailings with Zodiac excursions that allow you to step onto and explore the seventh continent. This lets you get up close and personal with Adelie penguins or -- if you're feeling brave -- taking the ultimate polar plunge in Antarctica. Sail-by cruises are the other option. Mainstream lines offer these cruises, which pass near Antarctic shores but don't allow you to set foot on land.