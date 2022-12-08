We've all heard the old, tired cruise myths, like the outdated yet persistent stereotype that cruises are for the "newlywed and nearly dead." Perhaps that was true of voyages of yore, but with modern cruise ships ushering in a steady and cutting-edge stream of at-sea innovations geared toward all age groups, especially younger ones, that cruise myth is certainly outdated considering today's diverse cruising landscape (or is that seascape?).

The key to maintaining an accurate perspective about modern-day cruising is recognizing that not all cruise vacations are created equal, and much of your experience will depend on a variety of factors like the cruise line, ship size, cabin type and itinerary you choose, not to mention whether the voyage is an ocean, river or even expedition cruise variety.

We dispel 15 of the most common cruise myths, which keep many would-be cruisers from setting foot on the gangway and having a wonderful vacation at sea.