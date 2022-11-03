If dancing puts you in your happy place, then dancing on a cruise can be a quick step to bliss. Why? Cruise ships offer dance aficionados a wide variety of enticing venues, from trendy nightclubs playing the latest club music to posh, outdoor dancing under the stars, elegant ballrooms and many a dance lounge in between.

Whether your idea of dancing is to shimmy, shake, sway, rock, cut a rug or shake your bum, you're sure to have fun on one of our favorite cruise lines for dancing at sea.