Cruises for seniors aren’t that different from cruises for younger generations. Senior cruisers want a memorable experience with cultural enrichment, sophisticated dining, a bit of low-impact adventure and bucket list destinations. Oh, and like everyone else, seniors want cruise deals. That may mean deals on cruises for single seniors or all-inclusive cruises that make planning easier for seniors.

When looking for the best cruise lines for senior travelers, Cruise Critic sought out lines that cater more to adults than children, though several of our choices feature activities for seniors as well as families. Many can also accommodate limited mobility issues with advanced notice.

Read on for our list of the best cruises for seniors and find the line that checks all of your boxes before booking your next cruise.