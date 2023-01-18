8 Essential Reasons to Take a European River Cruise

From April's tulips to December's Christmas markets, hundreds of riverboats and barges glide along Europe's historic rivers and canals, which span thousands of miles of Continental waterways, connecting North Sea to Black Sea. A Europe river cruise is one of the best ways we know to explore inland Europe, visiting cities, towns and villages that traditional big ships usually can't access.

But, riverboats have, at least until recently, been mired in a traditional rut. Too small to offer the plethora of big-ship options -- Las Vegas-style entertainment and gambling, vast sun decks and kids clubs -- riverboats serve more as floating hotels than as destinations in their own right. The boats are built long, sleek and low-slung, designed out of the necessity to squeeze under stout ancient and medieval bridges and through narrow canal locks. Typically the ships, carrying as few as 100 and as many as 200 passengers, each feature one restaurant (where all passengers dine at the same time), few onboard activities (save for daytime enrichment) and evening entertainment that's inspired by the cultures of the ports visited.

However, times are changing on Europe's rivers, as operators like Avalon, Uniworld, Tauck, Viking River, AmaWaterways, Scenic River cruises and others are investing in new boats that incorporate more of today's contemporary features. These new-builds feature amenities like spacious two-room suites, cabins with full balconies, Wi-Fi, alternative eateries, gyms, spas, swimming pools and museum-worthy art collections.

Beyond the hardware, what makes a river cruise so different from an ocean cruise is the intense emphasis on the places visited. Every day a new port is featured (no "river" days here), guided tours are included, and no one opts to spend a day enjoying the boat when they could be out exploring. With this focus, it's nice that river itineraries in Europe feature a diverse mix of sophisticated metropolises -- such as Vienna, Paris, Amsterdam and Budapest -- and picturesque villages like the Rhone's Provence, the Danube's Durnstein and the Rhine's Cochem.

Intrigued? Need more convincing? Here are eight essential reasons to take a European river cruise.

