Top 10 Reasons to Cruise

Travelers who haven't yet tried a cruise tell us that popular cruising myths like "I'll get seasick" and "I'll feel claustrophobic on a ship" are among the reasons they've not yet crossed the gangway.

At the same time, compelling lures, like commercials you see on TV of families sliding down onboard waterslides or of couples gazing out to sea from their private balcony are tempting. Friends who have cruised and who come home from holiday just raving about the experience make it sound even more tantalizing.

If you're among those who are considering a first cruise but haven't yet taken the leap, Cruise Critic editors and members highlight what they love most about life at sea.