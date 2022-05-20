  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
P&O Cruises UK Alcohol Policy

Here's a quick-and-easy guide to P&O Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard P&O cruises?

Passengers younger than 18 will not be served alcohol; the minimum age is 21 when in U.S. waters. However, 16- and 17-year-olds who are accompanied by parents or legal guardians may be bought beer, cider or wine to drink with meals in the restaurants.

Can I bring booze onboard a P&O cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Each passenger, aged 18 or older, is allowed to bring one bottle of wine, Champagne, beer, spirits or liqueur up to one liter in size at embarkation. Additional alcohol will be held until the end of the cruise. Alcohol consumed in restaurants, bars or public lounges is subject to a £20 corkage charge; there is no corkage fee if consumed in passengers' cabins.

Purchasing alcohol in port: It's allowed, but cannot be consumed onboard; it will be held until the last night of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It will be retained until the end of the cruise.

Are free drinks available onboard P&O cruises?

Complimentary drinks are served at the captain's welcome reception.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

The Glass House wine bar and restaurant (helmed by wine expert and personality Olly Smith) features wine-and-food pairings along with a menu of 38 wines by the glass (on Aurora, Azura, Britannia and Ventura). The Crow's Nest on Britannia offers a dedicated gin menu serving up 20 brands of small-batch and big-name U.K. gins, as well as a selection of tonics.

Updated May 20, 2022

