Faith-Based Theme Cruises

Most cruise ships will put on celebrations for Christmas and Hanukkah and bring on clergy for major holidays and world cruises; some will even carve out time in the weekly schedule for passenger-led worship services. But if you'd like to vacation with likeminded believers or add religious learning, culture or heritage to standard vacation activities, you'll need a faith-based theme cruise. Here's what you can expect to find when it comes to chartered sailings for Jews and Christians.