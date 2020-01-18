Sports on Cruises: Playing, Watching and Theme Cruises

No matter which sport floats your boat, there's a perfect cruise out there for you.

Well, sports fans, go ahead and book that cruise of your dreams. Most cruise ships have sports courts and sports bars onboard to satisfy most enthusiasts. Playing and watching sports can even be the focus of your journey with sports-themed cruises or fan cruises where you travel with renowned sports celebrities.

Afraid of missing a key NFL game while on vacation? How about not being able to play golf or basketball while at sea?

Playing Sports on a Cruise

Sports Court on Navigator of the Seas (Photo: Cruise Critic)

There's no shortage of sports activities to keep travelers moving while cruising, especially when sailing on larger ships. Even smaller cruise ships offer active games, such as Ping-Pong, shuffleboard, and putting greens to challenge your skills.

Sports courts: Many cruise ships have either full-sized or half-sized sports courts designed for basketball, volleyball, soccer, tennis, badminton and dodgeball. Lines that offer these include Princess Cruises, MSC, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, Celebrity Cruises, Disney Cruise Line, Carnival, P&O and select Holland America ships.

The SeaPlex complex on Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas boasts the largest indoor active space on a ship with a full-sized sports court. MSC Meraviglia also has an indoor Sportsplex, with a sports court and other sports-themed activities.

Golf: Golf enthusiasts will be happy to know that nearly every ocean and river ship features some form of golf-inspired activity. Offerings run the gamut of driving cages and golf simulators to putting greens and mini-golf courses.

Many lines, even smaller ones such as Oceania, feature driving cages. Queen Mary 2 is one of several cruise ships with golf simulators. The ship's version, The Fairways, takes two hours to play and includes 40 of the world's best courses, such as Pebble Beach, Pinehurst and St. Andrews in Scotland. Related: Best Cruise Ports for Golf

Putting greens are available on most ships, with some designed to be more elaborate than others. Luxury lines that feature them include Viking Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, Oceania, Silversea and Crystal Cruises. Even most river ships, such as Emerald Waterways' Star-Ships and select AmaWaterways ships, have putting greens on their sun decks.

Royal Caribbean, Princess, Carnival, Norwegian and MSC all have mini-golf courses. Carnival Dream goes one step further with an impressive two-level 18-hole mini-course.

Racket sports: For travelers who prefer racket sports, Ping-Pong or table tennis is available on almost every cruise ship and some lines even host tournaments. Several cruise ships of MSC Cruises and German-based AIDA feature squash courts.****

The newest onboard racket sport is pickleball, and you can find pickleball courts on Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Splendor and all of Holland America's ships. Princess and Holland America host open play sessions or meet-ups to learn the rules of the game. Check the daily schedule for pickleball tournaments -- offered when there's enough interest.

Other sports: Other sports offerings on larger ships include baseball batting cages, bowling alleys, surfing simulators and go-karts. For those interested in quieter pursuits, many ships feature outdoor deck areas that are home to bocce ball courts, croquet or shuffleboard.

Princess Cruises is one of the lines with batting cages. If you're into bowling, check out the 10-pin bowling lanes on select ships of Norwegian and MSC. For outdoor adventure, give surfing a go on FlowRider, a wave simulator, on several Royal Caribbean ships. If car racing is your sport of choice, then hit the top decks of the Norwegian Joy, Bliss, Encore or Escape to ride in the fast lane on the only go-kart racetracks at sea. Related: Go-Karts on Norwegian Cruise Line