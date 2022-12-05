Music theme cruises are all the rage these days, whether you're partying all night at an EDM festival at sea or donning bobby socks to dance to the oldies. Music fans of all genres are discovering that a cruise ship is an ideal place to see favorite bands in a more intimate setting and make friends with shipmates who share your musical tastes.

Unlike at a concert or festival, a music cruise gives you the opportunity to spot your favorite singer-songwriter at breakfast, attend a Q&A to get a glimpse into the backstage goings-on or even attend a trivia quiz, pub crawl or yoga class led by your favorite rockstar.

Here's an introduction to the types of music theme cruises you can book.