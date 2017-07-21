Review for Aria Amazon to South America

We were very excited to go on this 5 day 4 night cruise down the Amazon River. We were VERY disappointed to realize we were not really on the Amazon on this cruise but instead on a river that is an offshoot off of the Amazon. We spent $20,000 for the 5 days for the 4 of us so we had high expectations of luxury. The boat was so magical looking when we arrived late in the evening from hours of a ...