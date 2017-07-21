We choose this cruise for the experience. The accommodations, crew & naturalists, food & excursions were delightful. The view of nature from our window wall was beautiful. Our crew was friendly and very accommodating. The naturalists/guides were exceptional.
The food, served family style, was very tasty. We really enjoyed the Peruvian cuisine. It was fun watching the cooking & cocktail ...
When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon. After boarding our luggage was delivered to our suites promptly and we had a required introduction to the ship and its safety procedures. We had time to unpack before our first dinner ...
We had already booked a 12 day Galápagos Adventure with another company. Our travel agent suggested the Aria post cruise as we were already in South America! The Aria is state of the art, gourmet food, 4 enthusiastic knowlegable guides, and adventures galore. Imagine breakfast floating on the Amazon, paddling a dugout canoe with a tarantula swimming alongside, Mimosas in a skiff at sunset and ...
We choose the cruise because we are animal lovers and wanted to see he animals of the Amazon in an intimate way. It tuned out that not only was the nature viewing extraordinary but the service we received on the boat exceedeed our expections. The staff and guide made a huge effort to get to know each and every guess by name and learn what their favorite drink was! The cabins were comfortable ...
The guides have to take top slot here, they were absolutely excellent, hugely knowledgeable about the local flora and fauna and organised some amazing and interesting excursions in the skiffs. On one occasion we nearly landed a 7m Anaconda - all very exciting!! The crew were always on hand every day to ensure we were sprayed with mosquito protection before departure and to welcome us back with a ...
We chose this cruise because we had seen it advertised and it suited us. The Aria is an excellent small cruiser with very professional staff and wonderful guides, The cabins were spacious and well appointed, the recreation area very comfortable and the dining room very good. The food was wonderful and gave a good idea of the scope of peruvian food even including the chinese sector so important to ...
We were very excited to go on this 5 day 4 night cruise down the Amazon River. We were VERY disappointed to realize we were not really on the Amazon on this cruise but instead on a river that is an offshoot off of the Amazon. We spent $20,000 for the 5 days for the 4 of us so we had high expectations of luxury.
The boat was so magical looking when we arrived late in the evening from hours of a ...
Our 5th river cruise in a row which we find far superior than ocean voyages.
All have been small group excursions with this being the smallest vessel we have embarked on(only 32 persons)
The atmosphere on the Aqua Aria was exciting with several adventures forth coming each morning and afternoon.
From wild life spotting to piranha fishing we even were able to hold an anaconda on a river ...