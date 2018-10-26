  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Aqua Expeditions River Cruises Cruise Reviews

Never know what you'll see on a jungle walk.
4.7
28 reviews

1-10 of 28 Aqua Expeditions River Cruises Cruise Reviews

A Perfect Amazon Experience

Review for Aqua Nera to Africa

Buffyr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Aqua Expeditions based on feedback from friends and we are so glad we did. The entire experience exceeded all of our expectations. The crew didn't just meet our needs, they anticipated them and fulfilled them before we knew we wanted them. Every detail was carefully considered and perfectly executed. The naturalists were so knowledgeable and truly love the region and want ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Luxury all-inclusive at its finest!!

Review for Aqua Nera to South America

Amazongurl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

When I saw the information about this ship I knew this was the trip for me. I loved the size of the ship and what it had to offer. From meeting our lovely cruise director Jhuliana, and Percy upon our arrival to our AMAZING guides this was a trip of a life time!! The Aqua Nera staff is EXCEPTIONAL and work diligently at making sure your needs are met. I have never been so amazed at service and ...
Sail Date: March 2022

An exceptional experience from the boat to the staff to the guides. 5-star experience!

Review for Aqua Nera to Africa

adventure_13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We left out of Nauta Port Two reasons. One after much research the Aqua Nera boat looked amazing and second, I've always wanted to travel down the Amazon. As a well traveled person (4 million miles, 23 countries) this experience was one of our top vacations. It started with the boat and welcoming us on board. Jhulianna and team did an amazing job all week long from the attention to detail ...
Sail Date: March 2022

A long awaited trip on the Aria Amazon

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

LynMGL
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We had booked this trip in 2019 to celebrate in 2020 our 40th Anniversary, obviously delayed until 2021. It was unique, different, immersive, small ship cruising (which we like), we loved the whole trip. In our case we booked through Uniworld Boutique River Cruises which took us from this ship to Cusco, to Machu Picchu and back to Lima. When originally booked I thought this was a lot of time ...
Sail Date: September 2021

Wonderful 7-Day Amazon Cruise on the Aqua Aria

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

AnelaKamuela
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Both embarkation and disembarkation for our cruise were from Iquitos where we were welcomed at the airport by one of our guides, taken to lunch at a local restaurant, then transferred by skiff to the Aqua Amazon. After boarding our luggage was delivered to our suites promptly and we had a required introduction to the ship and its safety procedures. We had time to unpack before our first dinner ...
Sail Date: January 2020

An incredible week on so many levels

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

jstar1510
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We just spent the past week celebrating a friends milestone birthday on board the Aqua Mekong. It was faultless. The crew went above and beyond in every regard. The activities each day were so well organised with a great variety - cycling, walking, kayaking, cultural tours, market tours, etc. Embarking and disembarking each day was smooth without any issues. If you wanted to relax on ...
Sail Date: January 2020

4 Days 3 Nights On AquaMekong from Phnom Penh to Ho Chih Min

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

tecyeo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

First i need to qualify myself on writing this review as i am comparing the AquaMekong curise experience with a luxury train holiday experience on Maharajah Express. To sum up, if given a choice, i will go back to Maharajah Express train holiday because it is worth the money you spent. For AquaMekong river cruise, there are some good points amongst the many negative points. For good ...
Sail Date: December 2019

4 Days of Magic on the Aria Amazon

Review for Aria Amazon to South America

Wolf Watt
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had already booked a 12 day Galápagos Adventure with another company. Our travel agent suggested the Aria post cruise as we were already in South America! The Aria is state of the art, gourmet food, 4 enthusiastic knowlegable guides, and adventures galore. Imagine breakfast floating on the Amazon, paddling a dugout canoe with a tarantula swimming alongside, Mimosas in a skiff at sunset and ...
Sail Date: March 2019

Extraordinary Experience on The Aqua Mekong

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

LisaKnoxville
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

We read about the Aqua Mekong in the Andrew Harper Hideaway Report and decided to make it the centerpiece of our tour to Vietnam and Cambodia. We came at the perfect time of the year, at the very end of the rainy season when the weather was perfect and the water high enough to make it into the Tonle Sap Lake to see the floating villages. The boat itself was just fabulous, our room extremely ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Sensational experience

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia River

jmalux
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We booked this cruise directly with Aqua Expeditions, and the reservation team was very reactive and helpful. For the two hour transfer from Ho Chi Minh to the ship, we had opted for a Mercedes S-class transfer, which was excellent. The ship is gorgeous, with plenty of indoor and outdoor space. We had chosen a double cabin, which means that one cabin was set up as a living room and the ...
Sail Date: October 2018

