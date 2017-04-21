  • Newsletter
Aqua Expeditions Asia Cruise Reviews

Never know what you'll see on a jungle walk.
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
7 reviews

1-7 of 7 Aqua Expeditions Asia Cruise Reviews

Flawless! Fabulous staff, food, activities and ship

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Lora Lora
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Amazing experience! The ship is beautiful and luxurious, the activities were exciting and interesting, I learned and experienced so much without once feeling overwhelmed. The food was delicious and they worked with my limited diet, I have rheumatoid Arthritis and can't have nightshades. They made the necessary adjustments and were very kind about it. The room was spotless, every time we ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Incredible destination for snorkeling

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
ishanamity
2-5 Cruises • Age 20s

I had a great time discovering the waters of East Indonesia. We had daily opportunities for snorkeling around the region's hotspots. There were also excursions to islands such as Komodo where our guides helped us spot Komodo dragons and other native wildlife. The cuisine onboard was incredible too. Each day had a menu curated using regional flavors and ingredients. The suites were luxurious with ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Raja Ampat dive and culture adventure

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Pedrooconnor
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Perfect voyage

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Appreciative guest
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Barefoot Elegance

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
Coffeefarmgirl
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

Best holiday ever!

Review for Aqua Blu to Asia

User Avatar
nadyamahomed
First Time Cruiser • Age 30s

We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels. My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Great Trip

Review for Aqua Mekong to Asia

User Avatar
LittleRedJohn
10+ Cruises • Age 20s

Our travel agent said the Aqua Mekong Explorer was the best of the ships on the Mekong River. We saw some other vessels that were good-looking on the outside at least. Whatever, the cruise we experienced was wonderful. It's a very modern ship. Good-size rooms, decent-size bathroom, air conditioning worked well, which was very important, and the food was excellent. Good maintenance. One criticism: ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2017

Asia Cruise Reviews for Aqua Expeditions Ships
Aqua Mekong Asia Cruise Reviews
