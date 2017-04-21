Amazing experience!
The ship is beautiful and luxurious, the activities were exciting and interesting, I learned and experienced so much without once feeling overwhelmed.
The food was delicious and they worked with my limited diet, I have rheumatoid Arthritis and can't have nightshades. They made the necessary adjustments and were very kind about it.
The room was spotless, every time we ...
I had a great time discovering the waters of East Indonesia. We had daily opportunities for snorkeling around the region's hotspots. There were also excursions to islands such as Komodo where our guides helped us spot Komodo dragons and other native wildlife. The cuisine onboard was incredible too. Each day had a menu curated using regional flavors and ingredients. The suites were luxurious with ...
If you are looking for a luxury expedition cruise in a remote and stunningly beautiful region of the world then consider Aquablu program throughout Indonesia. Cabins are large and well appointed with ample common areas to laze and socialize.The service and food is of a quality you will find in the finest dining restaurants anywhere in the world. A Grade.The scenic backdrops to these dinners and ...
We chose the cruise because we had traveled with Aqua before on the Aqua Mekong. While the Mekong trip was great, this Raja Ampatexpedition was spectacular. The highlights were the amazing diving/snorkeling and the meals, which were Michelin quality. those activities were balanced out with regular kayaking and paddling excursions, which were also successful. Every day seemed better than the one ...
I always wanted to dive the Raja Ampat area but all of the live aboards looked a bit rough for mine and my husband's vacation dreams. Aqua Blue provides other excursions besides diving and an immersion into the history and culture of the region. It promised for a better dining experience as well. At this point in our lives we like to be comfortable while traveling. Aqua Blue did not disappoint. It ...
We travelled to Raja Ampat on Aqua Blu during January 2020 and it was the most magical holiday. My husband and I travelled on Aqua Aria a few years ago and thoroughly enjoyed our holiday and we were very excited when we read about the launch of Aqua Blu travelling through Raja Ampat as it has been on our bucket list of travels.
My husband and I thoroughly enjoyed every aspect of our holiday on ...
Our travel agent said the Aqua Mekong Explorer was the best of the ships on the Mekong River. We saw some other vessels that were good-looking on the outside at least. Whatever, the cruise we experienced was wonderful. It's a very modern ship. Good-size rooms, decent-size bathroom, air conditioning worked well, which was very important, and the food was excellent. Good maintenance. One criticism: ...