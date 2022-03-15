We chose Aqua Expeditions based on feedback from friends and we are so glad we did. The entire experience exceeded all of our expectations. The crew didn't just meet our needs, they anticipated them and fulfilled them before we knew we wanted them. Every detail was carefully considered and perfectly executed.
The naturalists were so knowledgeable and truly love the region and want ...
We left out of Nauta Port
Two reasons. One after much research the Aqua Nera boat looked amazing and second, I've always wanted to travel down the Amazon. As a well traveled person (4 million miles, 23 countries) this experience was one of our top vacations. It started with the boat and welcoming us on board. Jhulianna and team did an amazing job all week long from the attention to detail ...