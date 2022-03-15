  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Aqua Expeditions Africa Cruise Reviews

Never know what you'll see on a jungle walk.
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Aqua Expeditions Africa Cruise Reviews

A Perfect Amazon Experience

Review for Aqua Nera to Africa

User Avatar
Buffyr
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose Aqua Expeditions based on feedback from friends and we are so glad we did. The entire experience exceeded all of our expectations. The crew didn't just meet our needs, they anticipated them and fulfilled them before we knew we wanted them. Every detail was carefully considered and perfectly executed. The naturalists were so knowledgeable and truly love the region and want ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

An exceptional experience from the boat to the staff to the guides. 5-star experience!

Review for Aqua Nera to Africa

User Avatar
adventure_13
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We left out of Nauta Port Two reasons. One after much research the Aqua Nera boat looked amazing and second, I've always wanted to travel down the Amazon. As a well traveled person (4 million miles, 23 countries) this experience was one of our top vacations. It started with the boat and welcoming us on board. Jhulianna and team did an amazing job all week long from the attention to detail ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Find a cruise

Africa Cruise Reviews for Aqua Expeditions Ships
Aqua Nera Africa Cruise Reviews
Aqua Nera Africa Cruise Reviews
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find A Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Caribbean Cruise Deals
Alaska Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2022, The Independent Traveler, Inc.