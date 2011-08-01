  • Newsletter
Aqaba (Petra) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
2 reviews

Filters

1-2 of 2 Aqaba (Petra) to Europe Cruise Reviews

Wonderful

Review for Emerald Azzurra to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
SunnySocks
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

This cruise took us to several bucket list locations and everything was great. Smooth, quick embarkation, a comfortable and spacious room, and friendly attentive staff all made this an amazing trip. The excursions were well organized and went smoothly- the buses were comfortable and air conditioned. The guides were extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Even when our Jerusalem tour ran late ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

12 night British Isles on Crown Princess

Review for Crown Princess to Europe - British Isles & Western

User Avatar
stinkbug
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

Quick Sum first in case you dont want a long review: High Points 1. port intensive with great stops 2. ship's excursions had fantastic guides and drivers 3. the pizza Low Points 1. too many people for the wait staff to accommodate 2. grouchy and annoyed staff - particularly in dining rooms 3. terrible phone system for reservations and customer ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2011

Cabin Type: Interior

