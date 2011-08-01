This cruise took us to several bucket list locations and everything was great. Smooth, quick embarkation, a comfortable and spacious room, and friendly attentive staff all made this an amazing trip. The excursions were well organized and went smoothly- the buses were comfortable and air conditioned. The guides were extremely knowledgeable and helpful. Even when our Jerusalem tour ran late ...
Quick Sum first in case you dont want a long review:
High Points
1. port intensive with great stops
2. ship's excursions had fantastic guides and drivers
3. the pizza
Low Points
1. too many people for the wait staff to accommodate
2. grouchy and annoyed staff - particularly in dining rooms
3. terrible phone system for reservations and customer ...