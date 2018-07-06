Duoro Valley and wine
A wonderful trip

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVenita (APT)

User Avatar
SeekingSerenity
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Superb service. Excellent cruise director called Akosh who helped things go smoothly despite our encountering a major problem when another ship got stuck crosswise across the river. We consequently missed out two stops and had to have one or two unexpectedly long coach rides. The included tours were good but perhaps because of the logistics, it was disappointing when those on the ‘gentle’ ...
Sail Date: December 2024

10/10

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde (APT)

User Avatar
Johnclaude
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

My expectations were high having heard many good things about this cruise, but what I experienced was an exceptional quality of service, with great attention to details as I have never experienced before. The dining room is somewhat noisy especially when you have a few "loud voices" about, but in comparaison to the choices available, the quality of the food and service, it did not spoil my ...
Sail Date: October 2019

SIMPLY SUPERB

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on AmaReina (APT)

User Avatar
Jefferymousley
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

I am normally not excited about travelling especially long flights to get where you want to go. From the moment we boarded the AmaReina however in Amsterdam I knew this would be a trip of a lifetime ....and it was. The Ship ,Dining ,Service ,Staff ,Excursions & overall organisation of the cruise each day was exceptional. So much so that every day on return to Australia I recall just ...
Sail Date: August 2019

A fantastic experience

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
togidubnius
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

The trip was fantastic and the organisation by ATP beyond the call of duty. Everything was taken care of. We had to swap ships from Ama Bella to Ama Verde between Passau and Nuremberg because the water level in the Danube. As the 2 ships are identical we got the same cabins and the organisation to achieve this was fantastic. They even had a staff member with 50 cent coins at the turnstile to ...
Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi there, Thank you for taking the time to post such wonderful feedback! What great highlights. We hope to have an opportunity to welcome you aboard again soon. Thanks, Sam ...

Sail Date: September 2018

Room for improvement

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
teeandjay
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We had to change from the AmaVerde to the AmaBella on this APT cruise half way through our cruise because of low water on the Danube. This involved a four hour coach journey. This transfer was only revealed to us two days beforehand even though the company knew about it months ago; apparently they have had to do this transfer since June 2018. Rather deceitful in my opinion not to tell us from the ...
Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi There, Thank you for your review. Bringing you the best River Cruising experience is really important to us so we take your feedback seriously. We regret you didn’t have the River...

Sail Date: September 2018

Everything was excellent: staff, food, tours, rooms

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaReina (APT)

User Avatar
Terry Allen
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Saw it advertised on TV, it looked amazing and it was. We could not believe how organised and professional the staff, crew and Tour Director were.We loved every minute of our 15 days on board. We also made some good friends in that short time. The tours were great and very informative. The tour guides were very knowledgeable and in some cases very entertaining, they all obviously loved their job. ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

Most amazing experience!!

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaBella (APT)

User Avatar
Newbies Brooks
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a dream holiday where every possible thing was covered. From the first moment to the last, we saw some wonderful places and the local guides shared so much of the history and legends of each place visited. The staff on board were all lovely - our tour director Gudrum was charming and such an efficient operator to make everything run so smoothly; the reception staff always happy to help; ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Like floating in a bubble of luxury for 15 days

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaReina (APT)

User Avatar
waiariki
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Normally we are independent travellers and this was the first trip organised by someone else . We chose APT because of the rave reviews from others who had chosen this way to travel. It exceeded our expectations. From the chocolate on the pillow each night, the rose for each female at the captain's welcome, the fantastic train trip to Salzburg, etc it was the most incredible experience experience. ...
Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Waiariki, Thank you for taking the time to post such heartfelt feedback! We're delighted to hear you enjoyed Salzburg, Namedy Castle and more. We will pass your congratulations onto the...

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

An enjoyable trip even though we've done it before

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde (APT)

User Avatar
Boaterlady
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We got a two-for-one deal which made the price of the trip better value. The ship, which is not one of the latest models despite being Constellation class, was decorated in rather dull shades of brown and beige. It had a serious design flaw in the restaurant, where there were two sides, separated by banquette seating. This meant difficulty in moving around for waiters and passengers and a ...
Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Boaterlady, Thank you for taking the time to share your dinning experience on the AmaVerde. It is unfortunate to hear you haven’t enjoyed the food on board, we appreciate your feedback...

Sail Date: July 2018

Ship of Faulty Towers

Review for a Europe - River Cruise Cruise on AmaVerde (APT)

User Avatar
Ship of FaultyTowers
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

I was expecting a 5 star luxury river cruise similar to a Seaborne ocean cruise. How wrong was I. River cruising is similar to bus touring. There is very little time to do your own thing as you have to leave the ship to join a coach which takes you to whichever town you are going to. You do a quick tour, maybe 1.5 hours and then back on the coach to the ship. Dining is very crowded. There is ...
Response from KiraP, Marketing @ APT Travel Group

Hi Ship of FaultyTowers, Thank you for taking the time to provide your feedback as it allows us to continually improve both our itineraries and our service. We’re sorry you didn’t have the...

Sail Date: July 2018

