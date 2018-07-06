Superb service. Excellent cruise director called Akosh who helped things go smoothly despite our encountering a major problem when another ship got stuck crosswise across the river. We consequently missed out two stops and had to have one or two unexpectedly long coach rides. The included tours were good but perhaps because of the logistics, it was disappointing when those on the ‘gentle’ ...
My expectations were high having heard many good things about this cruise, but what I experienced was an exceptional quality of service, with great attention to details as I have never experienced before.
The dining room is somewhat noisy especially when you have a few "loud voices" about, but in comparaison to the choices available, the quality of the food and service, it did not spoil my ...
I am normally not excited about travelling especially long flights to get where you want to go.
From the moment we boarded the AmaReina however in Amsterdam I knew this would be a trip of a lifetime ....and it was.
The Ship ,Dining ,Service ,Staff ,Excursions
& overall organisation of the cruise each day was exceptional.
So much so that every day on return to Australia I recall just ...
The trip was fantastic and the organisation by ATP beyond the call of duty.
Everything was taken care of. We had to swap ships from Ama Bella to Ama Verde between Passau and Nuremberg because the water level in the Danube. As the 2 ships are identical we got the same cabins and the organisation to achieve this was fantastic. They even had a staff member with 50 cent coins at the turnstile to ...
We had to change from the AmaVerde to the AmaBella on this APT cruise half way through our cruise because of low water on the Danube. This involved a four hour coach journey. This transfer was only revealed to us two days beforehand even though the company knew about it months ago; apparently they have had to do this transfer since June 2018. Rather deceitful in my opinion not to tell us from the ...
Saw it advertised on TV, it looked amazing and it was. We could not believe how organised and professional the staff, crew and Tour Director were.We loved every minute of our 15 days on board. We also made some good friends in that short time. The tours were great and very informative. The tour guides were very knowledgeable and in some cases very entertaining, they all obviously loved their job. ...
This was a dream holiday where every possible thing was covered. From the first moment to the last, we saw some wonderful places and the local guides shared so much of the history and legends of each place visited. The staff on board were all lovely - our tour director Gudrum was charming and such an efficient operator to make everything run so smoothly; the reception staff always happy to help; ...
Normally we are independent travellers and this was the first trip organised by someone else . We chose APT because of the rave reviews from others who had chosen this way to travel. It exceeded our expectations. From the chocolate on the pillow each night, the rose for each female at the captain's welcome, the fantastic train trip to Salzburg, etc it was the most incredible experience experience. ...
We got a two-for-one deal which made the price of the trip better value. The ship, which is not one of the latest models despite being Constellation class, was decorated in rather dull shades of brown and beige. It had a serious design flaw in the restaurant, where there were two sides, separated by banquette seating. This meant difficulty in moving around for waiters and passengers and a ...
I was expecting a 5 star luxury river cruise similar to a Seaborne ocean cruise. How wrong was I. River cruising is similar to bus touring. There is very little time to do your own thing as you have to leave the ship to join a coach which takes you to whichever town you are going to. You do a quick tour, maybe 1.5 hours and then back on the coach to the ship. Dining is very crowded. There is ...