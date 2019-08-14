REGENT SEVEN SEAS REVIEW
Last Fall we went on a Regent Seven Seas Alaskan tour. It was the worst trip I have ever been on in my life. It was also the only trip my family did not plan, and book, by ourselves. I have been to more than 25 countries (including Russia, Japan, East Germany, and Peru) as well as 40 states. Although tested the day of departure, I got Covid 19 and had to be taken off ...
We were blessed with amazing weather in late May. Every day was fantastic during a 7 trip voyage. The ship was 60% full and the first voyage of the ship after the COVID closure. Crew was super excited and friendly - it was just a great atmosphere and the experience was fantastic. We truly enjoyed the restaurants, particularly Silver Note and La Dame. Kaiseki was closed during lunchtime given the ...
We were excited to travel with a group of friends on our first Alakan cruise.
The check in was awesome.
On the night of our 2nd day my husband became ill....bronchitis like symptoms. The next morning he and I went to breakfast....many people were displaying signs of illness. My husband then went back to bed where he spent the next 2 days.
The following day 3 more in our group were ...
I have to say straight away that the natural beauty of Alaska is GREAT, and reading the following review should not deter anyone from going to see such a wonderful place. Looking over the side of the ship to see Pacific White-Sided dolphins and Orca whales playing in the ship's wake is a real thrill. The train ride in Skagway is Great - The Glaciers are AWESOME.
So for the Natural Beauty ...
I wanted to get my National Parks Passport stamped at Denali NP and Glacier Bay NP. This land/cruise tour offered those opportunities. We were escorted from the time our plane landed in Fairbanks until we arrived at Vancouver Airport a week later. All excursions were extremely well organized and presented. We loved everything we experienced on shore.
Aboard the ship, we found it difficult ...
We chose Coral princess to take us around Alaska's inner passage because friends recommended it. It is a smaller ship which I think is perfect for Alaska. Our service was good. The way the food is now a days, I make sure we go to a specialty restaurant for really good food. The coupon book you receive first day has a BOGO deal that will save you $25, but must be booked that day. Be sure to book ...
Our travel agent recommended Princess and we chose it because the travel dates worked the best for our schedules. This was our first cruise. We took a train from Denali to Whittier where we boarded the ship. The train ride was long but comfortable and scenic. Embarkation went smoothly. The muster drill was delayed so we had to eat a hurried supper at the buffet. The ship seemed old and outdated. ...
This was our first cruise and it was a little disappointing. My expectations were sorely not met.
The embarkation was very confusing. We were not given any direction upon boarding and were handed papers without any explanation. When we asked what we were given the crew stared at us like we were crazy. We had to find our cabin on our own as the crew just pointed to the elevator and said "go up ...
Went with another couple for four nights land on our own and seven nights cruise. The mini-cabin stateroom was great. Nice layout, clean, and very comfortable. Most of the staff was friendly. The dining room food was good. The buffet food was okay. We had an amazing experience cruising past a huge pod of orcas that lots of people missed if they didn't have an exterior view while dining. There was ...
We were two families with three kids total, ages 15, 14 and 9. Having read some of the recent negative reviews, we kept our expectations low but they were all greatly exceeded. From the moment we stepped on the ship, the staff members were friendly and helpful. Because it’s such a small ship, many of them got to know us personally and addressed us by name. We found the ship in great condition ...