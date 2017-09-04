Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - Western Mediterranean

The Queen is lovely, but the food and service is very low. Examples: The purser has no one and two dollar Euros for you to pay guides with. They had 30 cents, Euro, for the entire boat and would not ever tell you if they would be getting more. The check in people are rude, even a bid mean, and love to tell you no to even the simplest request. Most of the help is from Romania, but it felt very old ...