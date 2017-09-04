  • Newsletter
Amsterdam to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
27 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 27 Amsterdam to Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

It’s so much fun

Review for Celebrity Apex to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sailaway1706
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Great cruise from Rotterdam to Rome. I had booked a Sky Suite because I didn't like the new balcony cabins. Fabulous care by the cabin crew. In general, if you want to praise something about this trip, then it is the friendly and perfect staff. I was spoiled very much. I liked the spacious Sky Suite. However, I missed a lounger on the balcony. There were only 2 rather uncomfortable chairs and ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Another Wonderful Cruise of Celebrity Reflection

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dogdental
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A great cruise overall. This was my 5th cruise on the Reflection this year. Entire crew and service were terrific! And, everyone was extremely friendly throughout the ship. Was more then a bit disappointed with much of the entertainment. The production shows were good (although I'd seen them before) but some of the headliners left much to be desired. The majority of the performers in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sky Suite 1

Great Ship....

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jim Jaxon
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

The Iberian cruise was on my wife's bucket list. Time, opportunity and availability collided and we booked the cruise about five months from the sailing date. Barcelona aside, I wasn't knocked out by any of the ports. My wife on the other hand enjoyed every stop. I detest ship sponsored-tours. The crowded, cramped busses and hordes of people along with the simply stupid high prices generally ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Sunset Verandah

Good But Not Memorable

Review for Celebrity Reflection to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
alphonse49
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise primarily for the itinerary given that the ship called in at Bilbao and Cadiz, the two ports on the itinerary which we had not previously visited. We also liked the idea of re-visiting Lisbon and Cartagena. What is a pity is that the cruise called at Gibraltar rather than either Malaga or Valencia which are far superior ports of call. We thoroughly enjoyed visiting the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Ocean View with Verandah 1B

Great itinerary , great crew, balcony cabin 9516

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
dotgos
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

we chose this cruise because of the itinerary, it was a 10 night from Amsterdam to Barcelona, seeing great ports, La Coruna, Bilboa, Porto, Lisbon, Cartagena and Lisbon. we spent 2 days in Amsterdam in Hotel Il Fiore, which was a good choice, embarkation was very smooth, with no delays. we bought the 2 night dining package prior to boarding, and we had an all inclusive drinks package. we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Excellent cruise

Review for Brilliance of the Seas to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
rogerwilliam
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

A very good experience. The ship is well laid out and there was always a free sun bed. The steam room and sauna are good - perfect to unwind after a day of sightseeing The itinerary was 1st class and evenings were very enjoyable because onboard entertainment was very strong. Manda the pianist is wonderful and the ship also had a very strong enrichment lecturer on board, daniel rossall ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Ocean View Balcony

Superb Dining

Review for Celebrity Eclipse to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
vbaird
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

6th cruise with celebrity....will choose no other from now on. Boarding was a breeze with plenty of staff to assist if needed. Nice touch, getting a glass of mimosa, orange juice or sparkling wine as soon as we boarded. Dining room service was very professional. Great service from Roberto and Garth Had a window table most evenings. Very special mention about sommelier, Maggie. ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 1

Beautiful Boat, Horrible Food, Rude Service

Review for Amadeus Queen to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Riverboats
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

The Queen is lovely, but the food and service is very low. Examples: The purser has no one and two dollar Euros for you to pay guides with. They had 30 cents, Euro, for the entire boat and would not ever tell you if they would be getting more. The check in people are rude, even a bid mean, and love to tell you no to even the simplest request. Most of the help is from Romania, but it felt very old ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2018

Amsterdam to Basel

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
Granny 1
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We wanted to see the cities on the itinerary. We found the easy walking group catered for our needs and the guides were all excellent and very informative. The dining facilities were very good with well balanced meals and a second option for breakfast and lunch if needed in a quieter environment. The main dining room in the evening with over 180 passengers was impossibly noisy and it was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2017

Consistently good with some reservations

Review for Celebrity Silhouette to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
aussiepiper
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was a 14 day charter cruise from Amsterdam to Barcelona. Embarkation: Embarkation at Amsterdam was remarkably efficient and a master class in organisation. From memory, the time from arriving at the kerb to cabin door was about 40 minutes. The cuisine: We tried three of the specialty restaurants and rated the French restaurant - Murano very highly. The service was impeccable, the ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2017

Cabin Type: Concierge Class 2

