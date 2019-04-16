The cruise was quite good. The ship was in incredibly good shape, the tour directors Edward and Max were excellent. great guided tours on land.Excellent lectures by astronomer Dr Brad Hughes and historian Dr. Bazin. The fjord cruise to Flam was breathtaking. The food was excellent and the crew was incredibly polite and friendly. On our last day, Thursday we interpreted from the brochures that we ...
There was nothing ordinary about this cruise: everything was above and beyond. Viking treated us like special people, not numbers on a passenger list. The food, crew, entertainment, and the ship itself was superlative. The pre-excursion talks were informative and gave us more insight into our excursions. The library had a wealth of information; the hallways had nicely appointed original sketches ...
We wanted to see the fjords, and, a friend suggested looking at Viking for possible cruises. We picked out this cruise and it was perfect: the only fault (I have to find something) was that they didn't have Guinness on board. The Viking Jupiter staff were courteous and efficient in an unobtrusive manner. The food was great with an excellent variety. The stateroom was always clean and tidy. ...
This was our first ocean cruise but we had been on 3 river cruises.We had some concerns about how we would cope being on the sea rather than on a river. We chose this cruise because it was short, with only the first day at sea and then a different port stops for the remaining 6 days. It was very close to a river cruise Itinerary. When we saw the promotion for this Viking Shores and Fiord cruise ...
I choose this cruise because of the itinerary and duration of the cruise. I choose his cruise line because of the overarching theme of learning about the culture in the ports of call. I also liked that it was not “sold” as a party cruise. Viking is high recommended among my colleagues and friends. The ship is laid out so you never feel crowded or cramped. The decor is open and spacious. We ...
Family cruise to visit relatives in Oslo. Great ports with lots of activities in small cities which made for a real flavour of Norwegian life. Lots of time in each port to see and do what we wanted. Service was top notch as usual with a feeling that everyone cared for every passenger. Entertainment was good with a variety of performers.something for all to enjoy.
We had food in a number of ...
We went looking for a Norway/fjord cruise and an extension on our own for a couple of days in Iceland - this ship seemed to fit the bill. Virtually brand new ship and this was our first time on Viking.
Our initial impression was that the decor and furnishings on this ship are excellent and well thought-out. The public area furniture is comfortable but not clunky and the general decor is ...
It was a Scandinavian cruise and we went to a lot of different ports. The best thing is that the weather held up the whole time we were there and there was no rain and the temperature was quite comfortable, which I understand is not the norm in those countries. We took an optional excursion in Hamburg, Germany to see the Neuengamme German concentration camp and memorial, which was well worth it ...
My ancestors came from Denmark and we wanted to explore the area. Went with 3 other couple.
Our ship, the Viking Ski had difficulties on previous cruise in rough seas. This trip had more enclosed waters and we figured Viking would do everything possible to make our experience unforgettable. We were not disappointed.
We were extremely lucky to hit the peak of tulip season and the tour of ...
We chose this cruise for several reasons. Many of our friends have taken Viking River cruises and have told us how great they are. My mother's side of the family were all from Sweden and Norway. We have traveled all over Europe so we wanted to experience the northern region. It was every thing and more than we anticipated. The ship, food, excursions, and staff were all excellent.
We loved ...