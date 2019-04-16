  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Viking Ocean Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Main Explorer Deck
Spa! This was incredible.
Main pool
Common area by pool
Cruiser Rating
4.6
Very Good
27 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 27 Viking Ocean Amsterdam Cruise Reviews

Norway cruise review

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
eddiboy66
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

The cruise was quite good. The ship was in incredibly good shape, the tour directors Edward and Max were excellent. great guided tours on land.Excellent lectures by astronomer Dr Brad Hughes and historian Dr. Bazin. The fjord cruise to Flam was breathtaking. The food was excellent and the crew was incredibly polite and friendly. On our last day, Thursday we interpreted from the brochures that we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Beyond Superlative

Review for Viking Sea to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Washago
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

There was nothing ordinary about this cruise: everything was above and beyond. Viking treated us like special people, not numbers on a passenger list. The food, crew, entertainment, and the ship itself was superlative. The pre-excursion talks were informative and gave us more insight into our excursions. The library had a wealth of information; the hallways had nicely appointed original sketches ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2020

First Cruise Ever - Now Hooked!

Review for Viking Jupiter to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
memccask
First Time Cruiser • Age 80s

We wanted to see the fjords, and, a friend suggested looking at Viking for possible cruises. We picked out this cruise and it was perfect: the only fault (I have to find something) was that they didn't have Guinness on board. The Viking Jupiter staff were courteous and efficient in an unobtrusive manner. The food was great with an excellent variety. The stateroom was always clean and tidy. ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Watching the incredible Fiord scenery pass our window.

Review for Viking Jupiter to Norwegian Fjords

User Avatar
Peter Carless
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

This was our first ocean cruise but we had been on 3 river cruises.We had some concerns about how we would cope being on the sea rather than on a river. We chose this cruise because it was short, with only the first day at sea and then a different port stops for the remaining 6 days. It was very close to a river cruise Itinerary. When we saw the promotion for this Viking Shores and Fiord cruise ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Amazing 1st time cruise

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Mary ScoMos
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

I choose this cruise because of the itinerary and duration of the cruise. I choose his cruise line because of the overarching theme of learning about the culture in the ports of call. I also liked that it was not “sold” as a party cruise. Viking is high recommended among my colleagues and friends. The ship is laid out so you never feel crowded or cramped. The decor is open and spacious. We ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Southern Norway Vistas

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Lalogan
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Family cruise to visit relatives in Oslo. Great ports with lots of activities in small cities which made for a real flavour of Norwegian life. Lots of time in each port to see and do what we wanted. Service was top notch as usual with a feeling that everyone cared for every passenger. Entertainment was good with a variety of performers.something for all to enjoy. We had food in a number of ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Great Cruise With Minor Hiccups

Review for Viking Jupiter to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
Peter B
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We went looking for a Norway/fjord cruise and an extension on our own for a couple of days in Iceland - this ship seemed to fit the bill. Virtually brand new ship and this was our first time on Viking. Our initial impression was that the decor and furnishings on this ship are excellent and well thought-out. The public area furniture is comfortable but not clunky and the general decor is ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2019

Great Cruise and great ship!

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
GaBubba
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

It was a Scandinavian cruise and we went to a lot of different ports. The best thing is that the weather held up the whole time we were there and there was no rain and the temperature was quite comfortable, which I understand is not the norm in those countries. We took an optional excursion in Hamburg, Germany to see the Neuengamme German concentration camp and memorial, which was well worth it ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Good locations, good tours, excellent on board background lectures

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
TNichols
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

My ancestors came from Denmark and we wanted to explore the area. Went with 3 other couple. Our ship, the Viking Ski had difficulties on previous cruise in rough seas. This trip had more enclosed waters and we figured Viking would do everything possible to make our experience unforgettable. We were not disappointed. We were extremely lucky to hit the peak of tulip season and the tour of ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

Our first, but not last, Viking Ocean cruise!

Review for Viking Sky to Baltic Sea

User Avatar
dguiver80
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We chose this cruise for several reasons. Many of our friends have taken Viking River cruises and have told us how great they are. My mother's side of the family were all from Sweden and Norway. We have traveled all over Europe so we wanted to experience the northern region. It was every thing and more than we anticipated. The ship, food, excursions, and staff were all excellent. We loved ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2019

