Review for Viking Jupiter to Norwegian Fjords

This was our first ocean cruise but we had been on 3 river cruises.We had some concerns about how we would cope being on the sea rather than on a river. We chose this cruise because it was short, with only the first day at sea and then a different port stops for the remaining 6 days. It was very close to a river cruise Itinerary. When we saw the promotion for this Viking Shores and Fiord cruise ...