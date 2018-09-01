We chose this cruise because of the itinerary that included Iceland and Greenland, and the price (we travel a lot, before the Jewel, we spent weeks in Europe and since this cruise we spent 6 weeks in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China), since we have to watch the budget. We enjoyed the itinerary, and overall the experience was good. The crew worked hard and the service was good.
We loved ...
The food was mediocre at best.
The itinerary was why we chose this cruise. I have been around long enough to know that the new, splashy ships have the least interesting itineraries, and the older tired ships have the most interesting itineraries. However, I did not expect the older ship to offer subpar food and experiences.
The salad dressings had no flavor at all, and the soups were just ...
We chose this cruise primarily because of the itinerary. We are not novice cruises, having done over 60 of them. The ship is older, but appears to be well maintained for the most part. Embarktation was slow, stood in line for over an hour before we boarded. We had a balcony cabin that was spacious and featured good storage. Most employees try very hard to please, but overall management is ...
We were so happy to be on this Transatlantic cruise from Amsterdam to Ft. Lauderdale. It was the first ocean crossing for this new ship. The ship is beautiful and with only 909 passengers, we were pampered by the attentive staff. Weather prohibited stops at Brugges and the Azores so we had 9 full days of sea time. It was relaxing and we enjoyed every minute. The food was plenty as were the ...
This is a new ship, so there is still plenty to adjust…
Also, staff has been off for quite a while and needs to get back into rythm.
There does not seem to be enough supervision of staff.
Just to give you and idea:
We check our on-board statement every day and we keep on being overcharged, or charged for things we did not do or consume. Somehow the mistakes are never in our favor. ...
We sailed from Amsterdam to New York. The ship was great. It is small which I liked but it would have been nice to have more public space with more comfortable chairs. The remodel they did in June was lovely but more focused on design instead of comfort. Our room was lovely and was in a great location. I LOVED the walk-in closet and bathroom. Room Service food service was EXCELLENT...always ...
We are Diamond members with RCI so have quite a few cruises under our belts. The service on ALL RCI cruises are beyond expectations. They really go out of their way to earn your loyalty. Have to say that the food quality and variety have greatly improved over time - thanks to honest and vocal guests. We've also enjoyed their entertainment immensely on this particular cruise. However, the ...
Just got back from 16 days on the Brilliance. Our stateroom was so tired. Furniture was scuffed, needed replacing or refurbished. The bathroom had an odor we couldn't identify, sort of like mold. The main dining room needs more variety. Food was mediocre. Some of the entertainment was good, other so-so. I had a good time, but I began to feel like I was in steerage, no amenities in the ...
I wished to go on a TA going west and after careful consideration I opted for a 16 day trip on Brilliance of the Seas. It left from Amsterdam, visited four ports in Ireland and one in the Azores before a seven day / night crossing.
I was in stateroom 3042 (outside view). I was happy with it. I also elected Anytime Dining. I usually ate late, as I hate fighting crowds for either dinner or the ...
Koningsdam is the newest and largest ship of the HA fleet. We were aboard 31 nights sailing from Amsterdam to Ft Lauderdale.
I greatly enjoyed Koningsdam. HA has kept much of its traditional wood trim but decor features colorful, attractive and somewhat eclectic furnishings throughout. The bright, modern and airy appearance of the Dining Room was a most welcome change for me.
Our verandah ...