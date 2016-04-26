Wanting to visit cities on the Rhine that we had not been to before. Overall it was a good Cruise the Staff like on any Cruise are fantastic. The Ports of call were great & well organised. The food was OK my wife said the Fish dishes were good, my Meat dishes not so. We had been on this Ship 3 years ago & knew what to expect. The Boarding was smooth & we noticed that the lounge/Bar area had ...
We chose this cruise to discover World War 1 history. It included two excellent speakers, one of whom had written a book on Pashendaele, and excellent excursions with knowledgeable tour leaders.
The ship is small and cosy with extremely friendly staff. There were several ways of getting to the ship and we made our own way. Some did Eurostar, others flew and another group took the ferry.
As ...
We chose this because it departs from Hull to Rotterdam on P&O Ferries & then the coach takes us to the Lady Anne ship. This is much better than the long coach travel to Dover.
The food on the Lady Anne was superb as was the service of the staff. The only bad thing was the very steep stairs (X2) to & from the lounge to the dining room. Our coach driver, Mark, of Llew Jones coaches for "The ...
Went with the River Cruiseline on the Lady Anne Amsterdam & Bulbfield Spectacular Cruise 26th April 4 nights 5 days (not really because we were travelling for two of these days). Having done some research we decided to make our own way to Dover and opted to stay pre and post nights at the Ramada (room was acceptable but the food was awful) so when our lovely driver David from Port Talbot managed ...