Amsterdam Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
976 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 976 Amsterdam Singles Cruises Cruise Reviews

This is a Barbie House - all show , no substance

Review for AmaCerto to Europe - All

User Avatar
Mary229
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands. Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold. The personnel was ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Outside stateroom with fixed window

The evening entertainment on the last night was magic and the lunchtime the day previously a real laugh.

Review for Emerald Dawn to Europe - All

User Avatar
The Ayatollah
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
Sail Date: May 2022

Traveled with disabled person

What a wonderful first time river cruise experience

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
REJS
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Outside Stateroom with French Balcony

A Regal time on the Rhine

Review for Avalon Visionary to Europe - All

User Avatar
jimbochicago
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
Sail Date: April 2022

First time River Cruisers

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
goodvino808
First Time Cruiser • Age 40s

My Wife and I wanted to escape the USA with the backside of COVID and have the opportunity to try something totally different. After doing hours and hours of research we landed on a River cruise aboard the Panorama by Avalon. We had through a travel agent booked a week cruise from Amsterdam to Basel CH for 7 nights. First impression was the crew was very welcoming and excited to have us ...
Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Would definitely consider cruising the Danube with Avalon based on our great exp

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
luipers1
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Our family decided that this was a very different way for us to spend the Christmas Holiday and we had never been on a river cruise before. We have been to Europe with Globus tours and were very happy with their services then and they lived up to our expectations again. The crew was absolutely wonderful. We have a family member with a gluten issue and the dining staff was at her side each night ...
Sail Date: December 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Amsterdam-Basel - Avalon are functional, but AMA are fun!

Review for Avalon Panorama to Europe - All

User Avatar
kentcouple65
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We had a wonderful time with Ama Waterways for my wife's 50th. birthday going from Budapest to Nuremberg, so thought we would try a river cruise again, this time with Avalon Waterways for her 60th. from Amsterdam to Basel. The best thing about this cruise was the food - when we travelled with AMA previously, the food was somewhat bland, but, other than the last night when presumably the chef ...
Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Panorama Suite with French Balcony

Entertaining and Educational

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
DTOR
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

Great friendly staff starting with the people who met us at the airport. Getting to the ship was seamless and easy. Everyone from the cabin steward to meal servers to the activity director was friendly and helpful. We were kept well informed every day of scheduled dockings and events. The good food seemed endless with many options to cover almost every taste and serving times that worked for ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Excellent company

Review for Emerald Star to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
mwferns
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

First time with this company but highly satisfied. No hard sell for the few additional excursions. Staff were excellent, very efficient, professional and above all friendly. All excursions were well organized and interesting and catered for levels of fitness with additional activities such as bicycle trips. Drinks were included during meals and waiters constantly kept glasses topped ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Expensive but food lacking

Review for Emerald Sun to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Cruiser Gil
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise and wanted to do a Rhine cruise. After a dozen + ocean cruises we did not know what to expect. The ship was beautiful and the crew were great. We had a panorama balcony cabin on the second deck and it was wonderful. The food choices and times that food was available was not good. Due to health problems, I need to eat at least 2 hours before bed. The late and ...
Sail Date: October 2019

