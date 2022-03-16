We are long time cruisers and decided to try river cruising. Unfortunately we chose AMA for this canal sailing to Belgium and Netherlands.
Checkin was easy. My first floor room was as expected, small but adequate. My only room complaint is there seems to be some mold in the room as I often had allergy symptoms only while in the room, my only allergy is to mold.
The personnel was ...
We booked this Emerald cruise 2 years back for our Emerald wedding anniversary, Covid forced the delay. Food was good but limited in choice in comparison to other river cruises we have done with a massive buffet selection. With limited mobility access to the sun deck was limited with no assisted methods, lift or chairlift. Staff were good and Igor did well.. As this expensive cruise was sold with ...
My partner and I saw the advert in the newspaper and were attracted by the price, which was a lot lower than normal. We contacted the agent and booked. The only complaint I have is that we had to fly from Heathrow Airport which added £146 to our travel costs. Gatwick would have been a pleasure by comparison. The cruise itself was an absolute pleasure. The ship (Avalon Visionary) is beautiful, the ...
Unable to get hold of anyone at scenic prior to the cruise for some up to date information on Covid testing. Several emails and phone calls going unanswered but then email received one day prior to sailing. Too late to be helpful.
All aboard and then we had noise problems coming from somewhere in the boat (not other people) and had to change cabins on night 4 as the "fix" they tried after a ...
The Scenic Jade experienced a trip interruption due to mechanical failure 5 days into the cruise. I won't go into all the ensuing inconveniences, but even before that, we were unimpressed with the food and overall adherence to the schedule.
On the plus side, our cabin was comfortable and the complimentary laundry service was very good.
We only used the advertised butler service once, but it ...
In 2015 we sailed with Scenic down the Danube from Budapest to Nurenberg and it was 5 star. Unfortunately, I cannot say the same about this cruise. The difficulties began even prior to leaving home. Their website was basically out of commission for months, and phone contact was nearly impossible. When you were able to get through on the phone after waiting for hours, it was clear that Scenic ...
The whole event was a disaster form beginning to the end. Even when the Jade broke down with engine failure towards the end of our trip to see the Dutch tulip fields, it was not the worst problems with which had to engage.
My wife & I have traveled previously by sea & river, mostly thanks to Silversea & Uniworld both excellent. The vast majority of our unfortunate fellow passengers on the ...
We decided to meet with some old friends for a cruise, and we had had a great experience with Avalon on a cruise years ago. Like clockwork, we met aboard the Visionary, a river cruise ship with great style and accommodations. Immediately, we were catered to with a staff of unfailingly courteous and cheerful people. There were hot towels waiting for us at the end of each day's excursion, along with ...
We chose this pricier cruise as a treat, expecting high levels of service and choices along the way. We were patient with rather shambolic service, as they were a new tea, and very pleasant.
Odd noises specific to our cabin caused disturbed sleep, but we were about to enjoy a change of cabin when the engines broke down( it had only been in service for 10 days since lockdowns).
We couldn't ...
We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam.
Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...